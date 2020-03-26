Surgical Suction Pumps Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2026

Global Surgical Suction Pumps Market: Overview

Suction pumps removes surgical fluids, tissue, gases and bodily fluids during and after surgery. Surgical suction pumps have a regular application in hospitals and clinics. Surgical suction pump is used for liposuction, wound drainage suction, vacuum-assisted delivery, laparoscopy, endoscopy, urology, and arthroscopy procedures. Surgical suction pumps help by clearing up all the bodily fluids and unwanted tissues and gases maintaining hygiene after a surgical procedure. This instrument finds applications in surgical procedures such as gynecological, cardiac, orthopedic, ocular, spine, ENT, dermatological, cosmetic, maxillofacial, dental, urological, neurological, and general surgical procedures.

Global Surgical Suction Pumps Market: Key Trends

Rise in demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, development and advancement of instruments, and increase in the geriatric population boost the growth of the global surgical suction pumps market. Other drivers include increase in the number of cosmetic procedures, and high or sudden rise in the number of surgeries among the geriatric population. Factors restraining the global market include development of other non-invasive surgery technologies and stiff competition among existing surgical suction pumps manufacturers. Moreover, product recalls, government regulations for reduction of overall health care cost, and subsequent increase in bulk purchasing through Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs) restrain the market.

Global Surgical Suction Pumps Market: Segmentation

The global surgical suction pumps market can be segmented based on product type, modality, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the global surgical suction pumps market can be bifurcated into electric surgical suction pumps, pneumatic surgical suction pumps and venturi surgical suction pumps. Based on modality, the global surgical suction pumps market is classified into fixed and portable. Based on application, the global market is segmented into liposuction, laparoscopy, general surgery, thoracic drainage, urology and others. The laparoscopy segment is projected to witness strong growth during the forecast period due to increase in the number for laparoscopic surgeries. End users for the global surgical suction pumps market are hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and others. Hospitals are likely to hold largest share of the global market due to mostly preferred location of patients for various surgeries.

Global Surgical Suction Pumps Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global surgical suction pumps market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for significant share of the global market in 2017 owing to extensive research and technological advancements in the region. Increase in surgical procedures and improving reimbursement scenario are also likely to propel the market in the region. Favorable reimbursement policies, regulatory framework focused on patient safety, and high treatment efficacy standards are expected to augment the market in North America. Europe was the second largest market for surgical suction pumps in 2017 due to enhanced health care processes and increase in urology as well as gynecological surgery procedures. Moreover, rise in geriatric population is expected to propel the market in the region. Improving health care infrastructure and increase in patient awareness about substitute treatment options are projected to drive the market in Asia Pacific. Surge in medical tourism in the region is also likely to contribute to market growth. Countries in Latin America such as Mexico and Brazil present significant opportunities in the market due to developing medical structure and high disposable income.

Global Surgical Suction Pumps Market: Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the global surgical suction pumps market are Medtronic Plc., Stryker Corporation, Omron Healthcare, Inc., Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., Anand Medicaids, HERSILL, S.L., Medela LLC, Penumbra Inc., and Arthrex, Inc. These players have adopted product development strategies such as approvals, product launches, and clinical trials in order to maximize market share.