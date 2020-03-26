Ultrasound Examination Tables Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2026

Ultrasound devices enable physicians to image internal organs of a patient’s body in order to diagnose diseases. They help surgeons by guiding movement of surgical instruments during surgeries. Ultrasound examination tables are used to accommodate patients undergoing ultrasound procedures. Ultrasound devices are used in the diagnosis of various disorders and are used extensively during surgeries. These devices allow doctors to get a view of organs inside the human body and also enable them to see the movement of surgical instruments while performing intricate operations within a patient’s body.

The ultrasound examination tables market is expected to expand at a steady rate, due to an increase in government initiatives for changes in reimbursement policies in order to make imaging services affordable for the patient population. In addition, a rise in the incidence of various diseases, such as abdominal cancer and cardiovascular diseases, increase in the global geriatric population, and introduction of technologically advanced ultrasound examination tables are also expected to contribute to the growth of this market. According to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, 2015, cardiovascular diseases (CVD) account for 9.4 million deaths globally each year. The number is likely to increase to 23.3 million by 2030. Hence, demand for ultrasound devices for diagnosing various CVDs is increasing. This is projected to boot the number of ultrasound procedures and eventually drive the ultrasound examination tables market. Aging has been associated with a large number of diseases and disorders. These often become worse as elderly individuals take more time to recover. A

majority of the geriatric population suffers from cardiovascular, neurological, and orthopedic disorders. According to the Administration for Community Living, the geriatric population (65 years or older) in the U.S. stood at 46.2 million in 2014. An increase in the geriatric population is likely to drive demand for ultrasound examinations. This is estimated to propel the global ultrasound examination tables market in the coming years. Furthermore, existing market players are deploying advanced techniques and strategies to develop novel processes for the manufacture of technologically enhanced ultrasound examination tables that can make patients’ life easier. This is anticipated to propel demand for ultrasound examination tables for diagnostic purposes in the next few years. However, high cost of ultrasound examination tables and stringent government regulations for the approval of health care devices are expected to restrain the market in the near future.

The global ultrasound examination tables market can be segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region. Based on product, the market can be classified into portable tables and fixed tables. In terms of application, the market can be categorized into radiology/general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, cardiology, urology, vascular, orthopedic and musculoskeletal, pain management, and others. Based on end-user, the global ultrasound examination tables market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic imaging centers.

In terms of region, the global ultrasound examination tables market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for a prominent share of the market in 2017, owing to high adoption of advanced health care devices in the region. Moreover, a rise in the prevalence of chronic disorders and presence of a large number of manufacturers are expected to boost the ultrasound examination tables market in North America during the forecast period. Asia Pacific and Latin America are likely to be highly lucrative regions of the ultrasound examination tables market in the near future. The market in these regions is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to a large population, increase in the number of hospitals, and rise in government investment for the advancement of health care.

Key players operating in the global ultrasound examination tables market include AGA Sanit tsartikel GmbH, Medi-Plinth, Plinth 2000, BIODEX, Oakworks Med, Medical Positioning, Inc., CARINA, Technik, KOVAL, and RQL – GOLEM tables.