Vinylon Market : In-depth Vinylon Market Research Report 2018-2028
Vinylon Market: Introduction
Vinylon is a synthetic fiber manufactured from polyvinyl alcohol using anthracite and limestone as raw materials. Vinylon is also known as vinalon or PVA fiber and was first synthesized or produced in Japan, where it was known as âJuche fiberâ. Despite the fact that vinylon is a synthetic fiber, it behaves as a natural fiber, exhibiting properties similar to those of cotton fiber. When vinylon gets wet, it swells up and repels water, due to which it is used in the preparation of bag packs.
Vinylon fibers have high tensile strength, high Youngâs modulus, low elongation and creep. They also show resistance towards UV rays, heat and certain chemicals. Vinylon fibers are easy to wash and dry, owing to which they can replace cotton fibers in many applications. They do not emit any kind of toxic gases on burning, which gives them an advantage over other synthetic fibers. Vinylon fibers find applications in fishing nets, filters, paper, geo-textiles and other non-woven applications. Vinylon is also used in agricultural applications and vinylon fibers are also used as fiber cement for roofing applications. Vinylon fibers are stiff and difficult to dye, which acts as a setback for this material.
Vinylon Market: Dynamics
Rapidly population growth is surging the demand for clothing, which is boosting the textile industry. Evolving fashion trends keep directing the textile industry towards new clothing, which leads to the growth of this industry. Therefore, the growth of the textile industry can boost the vinylon market. Increasing disposable income has also increased textile consumption, which has led to a rise in the demand for vinylon in the global market. Increasing regulations on other synthetic fibers will in turn surge the demand for vinylon from textile and other industries. Growth of the construction industry will also boost the vinylon market, due to the use of this material in fiber cement. Increasing consumption of paper will also contribute to a rise in the demand for vinylon.
Vinylon fibers are stiff and difficult to dye and subsequently, the processing cost associated with them is high. This production cost translates to a hike in the price of the end product, which may restrain the growth of the vinylon market.
Vinylon Market: Regional Outlook
Vinylon fiber originated in Japan and back then, countries such as Korea were colonies of Japan. Thus, these countries were prominent consumers of vinylon and even at present, they remain among the significant consumers globally. Regions in Asia Pacific, especially countries such as China, India & Bangladesh are prominent textile producers and thus, the region is pegged to be a significant market for vinylon fibers as well. In Western Europe, EU countries hold a significant share in the global textile industry and thus, the region is projected to be a potential market for vinylon fiber. Besides this, the textile industry has also been flourishing in regions such as Latin America. Countries such as Mexico, Brazil, Peru and Colombia account for good shares in the textile industry and thus, Latin America is slated to be a strong market for vinylon. The booming textile industry in the Middle East and Africa is also contributing to the growth of the vinylon markets in these regions. When compared with other regions, the textile industry in North America is growing at a moderate pace, which makes North America a steadily growing market for vinylon.
Vinylon Market: Market Participants
_x000D_
Some of the market participants identified across the value chain in the global lining fabric market include,
- Shanghai Nisi Textiles Co., Ltd.
- Kuraray Co., Ltd.
- Sinopec Group
- Wanwei Group
- Xiangwei
- Fujian Fuwei Co., Ltd.
- Ningxia Dadi
- MiniFibers
- Shuangxin PVA
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.
The report covers exhaust analysis on,
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Market Size
- Supply & Demand
- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Technology
- Value Chain
Regional analysis includes,
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)
- CIS and Russia
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics in the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and products offered
- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective on market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.
