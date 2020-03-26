Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market: Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects

Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market: Overview

Vitreoretinal surgeries are undertaken to treat eye disorders related to the retina, macula, and vitreous fluid. These include macular degeneration, retinal detachment, uveitis and vitreous hemorrhage, macular hole, epiretinal membrane, retinal detachment, and complications related to diabetic retinopathy. The variety of instruments, tools, and surgical equipment designed to help surgeons execute the surgery fall under the umbrella of medical devices called vitreoretinal surgery devices.

Over the past few years, the global market for vitreoretinal surgery devices has witnessed significant advancements in terms of the easy availability of specialized solutions, techniques, and instruments, which allow for less invasive procedures, reduce the amount of suffering to the eye, and lead to reduced healing time and improved patient outcomes. Developments in the market continue to happen at a rapid pace and an increasing number of companies are manufacturing highly sophisticated vitreoretinal surgery devices capable of supporting the surgery technique and the overall efficiency of the procedure.

This report on the global vitreoretinal surgery devices market presents a thorough account of the present growth dynamics of the market and its key segments, along with verifiable projections pertaining to the growth prospects over the period between 2016 and 2024. Potential impact of the regulatory framework at regional and global levels on a variety of decisions related to the vitreoretinal surgery devices market is also analyzed in the report.

Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market: Drivers and Opportunities

The vast and rapid rise in the global population of geriatrics, a demographic considered most vulnerable to vitreoretinal disorders such as macular degeneration, is one of the key factors to have led a significant rise in the number of vitreoretinal surgeries taking place globally. Furthermore, the rising global prevalence of eye disorders is also expected to lead to an increase in the number of vitreoretinal surgeries in the next few years. Along with these factors, the global demand for vitreoretinal surgery devices is expected to rise due to technological developments observed in the field and the increased availability of automated and easy-to-use devices.

Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market: Segmentation

The market can be segmented on the basis of criteria such as product type, end-use sector, and surgery type. On the basis of product variety, the market can be segmented into vitreo retinal per fluoro carbon liquids (PFCL), vitreo retinal surgical packs, and vitreo retinal prefilled silicone oil syringes. On the basis of type of surgery, the market can be segmented into anterior vitreoretinal surgery and posterior vitreoretinal surgery. Both types require specific varieties of equipment and devices. However, not a large range of devices are present in the market capable of being used across both types of surgeries. This could be a lucrative growth opportunity for companies operating in the market.

Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

On the basis of geography, the market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa. Of these, North America is presently the leading contributor to the revenue of the global vitreoretinal surgery market, chiefly owing to the vast population base of geriatrics, highly developed healthcare infrastructure, and an encouraging medical reimbursement structure. Over the report’s forecast period, however, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the most lucrative regional market for vitreoretinal surgery devices owing to the rising geriatric population, rising population of affluent patients, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure of countries such as South Korea, India, and China.

Some of the key companies operating in the global vitreoretinal surgery market are Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center International BV, Bausch & Lomb, Inc., OCULUS Optikgeräte GmbH, Designs For Vision Pty Ltd, MedOne Surgical, Inc., and Alcon, Inc.

