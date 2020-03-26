Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new market study based on the global water treatment chemicals and technology market. According to the research report, the global market for water treatment chemicals and technology had reached a value of US$115,809.7 million in 2012. The study forecasts that this market will increase at a CAGR of 3.8% during the period of 2013 to 2018, to attain an anticipated value of US$149,895.6 million by the end of the forecast period.The research report titled “Water Treatment Chemicals And Technology Market – Global Scenario, Trends, Industry Analysis, Size, Share And Forecast, 2011 – 2018” provides a complete picture of the market for water treatment chemicals and technology across the globe, taking all the key factors such as driving forces behind the market growth, major challenges faced by the industry, and development opportunities for the water treatment chemicals and technology industry, into consideration. In addition to this, the future prospects coupled with other statistical data is also covered in this report.

View exclusive Global strategic Business report

Water treatment is the process of eradicating various contaminating substances that naturally exist in water in order to make it more utilizable for humans. The type of chemicals and the quantity of the chemical utilized for water treatment differs according to location. It also depends on the quality of the water, which relies on factors such as alkalinity, hardness, pH balance, and total dissolved solids (TDS) in the water. The market for water treatment chemicals and technology include the technologies and equipment required for the treatment of water.Rising global population, strict government policies, increasing demand for clean water, and growing industrialization are the main factors driving the growth of the global market for water treatment chemicals and technology. In developed economies, equipment replacements, technological progression, and introduction of innovative products are the major features propelling development in the water treatment chemicals and technology market.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive sample of this report here

The market for membrane systems in the water treatment chemicals and technology industry is likely to rise at a 9.6% CAGR during the period of 2013 to 2018. Corrosion and scale inhibitors in the chemical industry formed the biggest market segment of the water treatment chemicals and technology across the globe.The major regional markets for water treatment chemicals and technology are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is estimated to rise at a 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period, exhibiting the highest growth rate. This is expected to result in the emergence of Asia Pacific as the dominant geographical segment in the global market for water treatment chemicals and technology by the end of the forecast period.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here

This report is specially designed to assist the established players as well as new entrants in the global water treatment chemicals and technology industry to analyze the feasibility of this market. Aided with detailed primary and secondary research, this report on the global market for water treatment chemicals and technology industry is of very high value to companies operating in this market.