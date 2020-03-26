Wired telecommunication is transmission of different types of data over a fixed line communication system. These carriers provide short and long distance voice calling communication, video and sound transmission, and internet and cable TV service over fixed line communication networks. Wired communication systems are majorly preferred to prevent data loss during data transmission. Service providers are upgrading transmission medium from copper wires to fiber optics to improve the bandwidth time of transmission, and broadband network service. Several companies may own and maintain their own wired network for communication, and share a network system or lease a network from other telecommunication companies. Enterprises prefer point to point fiber optic connection for data transmission and maintain data quality with a secured network. For hot line connection between multiple branches of a company, IT experts prefer wired connection which creates a physical mode of communication. Companies are mostly using fiber optic cable instead of copper wired. The wired telecommunication industry is growing with growth in new business solutions such as Internet Protocol Television (IPTV), and IT services & application.

The wired telecommunication network services market is driven by growing demand for wired connection from the broadcasting and telecommunications sector coupled with increasing number of broadband and mobile internet connections. Wired telecommunication network services companies are shifting to multi-function network systems which offer additional services to customers such as internet broadband and satellite television connection instead of providing limited services, creating a new service trend in the telecom industry. Service providers are using fiber optic cable for better communication. The government sector and enterprises are expected to adopt wired networks to connect their offices to reduce latency time and improve data quality. This increases the demand for wired telecommunication and also creates revenue opportunities for fiber optic and copper wire suppliers and manufacturers. Major players in this industry are expected to face a challenging business environment from voice over internet protocol (VOIP) service providers. The telecom sector is capital intensive as it requires high upfront investment and large network infrastructure to provide network services on fixed lines. Service providers initially invest more in labor and material to install new networks which are expected to restrain the wired telecommunication network services market growth. Major players are investing in wired and wireless technology to maintain their dominance in the wired telecommunication network services market.

The wired telecommunication network services market can be segmented based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, the wired telecommunication network services market can be segmented into wired telephony services, wired broadband internet services, and video and audio streaming service providers. Wired telephony services provide voice services based on physical media such as wire or fiber optic cable. Wired broadband internet services provide internet connection through digital subscriber lines. Audio and video programming distribution services include cable television, and direct to home services. Based on application, the wired telecommunication network services market can be segmented into personal and commercial based. In commercial based, telecommunication companies provide point to point connection and MPLS services to enterprises to maintain the quality and safety of data transmission on wired connection. Based on geography, the wired telecommunication network services market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America, Europe, and North America. North America is expected to hold largest market share in the global wired telecommunication network services market. Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region in the wired telecommunication network services market. Major companies are expanding their businesses by considering local players as their end point service providers. This strategy is used to expand the business in small areas and also creates a strong sales and distribution network for wired telecommunication network services market.

Major players operating in the wired telecommunication network services market include Comcast Corporation, Vodafone Group plc, AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., China Telecommunication Corporation, Telefonica, S.A., BT Group plc, CenturyLink Inc., Liberty Global, and SoftBank Group Corporation.