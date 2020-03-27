3D Printing Plastics Market – Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2022.

Summary:

3D printing, also popularly known as additive manufacturing, is a technology that uses a printer and a digital file to produce physical and tangible objects. The digital file is technically known as computer-aided design and is made according to the print requirement, materials type, and printer used to manufacture the product. The market segmentation according to materials type is divided into key segments of commodity polymers, high performance polymers, bioplastics, and elastomers among others. The main application areas of 3D printing plastic materials are in aerospace & defense, automotive, and healthcare among others.

Globally, the demand for 3D printing plastic materials is high in economically developed countries, whereas the developing regions are catching up the pace. Extensive consumption of plastic materials comes from aerospace and automotive domains due to changing product designs from time to time. Further, the light weight of the OEM components for better fuel efficiency to reduce carbon footprint is an additional factor boosting the exponential growth of 3D printing plastics in the next 5 years.

This growth is supported by lucrative, fast-growing technological industries, and the growing manufacturing market in these regions. Currently, North America is the global leader in the 3D printing plastics market from the demand side. The European region, on the other hand, has an advantage of having large manufacturing and consumption markets, thus providing the second largest contribution to the 3D printing plastics market. From the supplier side, Europe followed by Asia Pacific are the market leaders in the 3D printing plastics. The European market is also witnessing a capital influx in 3D printing technology from Tier 1 companies, which is increasing the regional competition.

The study of the 3D printing plastics market by Infoholic Research provides the market size information and market trends along with factors and parameters impacting it in both short- and long-term. The study ensures a 360° view, bringing out the complete key insights of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to make better business plans and informed decisions for the future business. In addition, the study helps venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions. Some of the key players in the 3D printing plastics market are Stratasys, SABIC, DOW Chemicals, BASF, and 3D Systems.

According to Infoholic Research, the global 3D printing plastic market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period to reach $1.34 billion by 2022. The Asia Pacific region has the fastest growth rate and is expected to move toward more adoption of 3D printing technology, which will directly boost the consumption by value, driven by Japan, China, and India. Asia Pacific is expected to contribute the highest growth in the global 3D printing plastic materials market.

Report Scope:

By Material Type

Commodity Polymers

High Performance Polymers

Biodegradables

Elastomers

Others (Acrylic and Epoxy)

By End-users

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Healthcare

Consumer Products/Electronics

Others

Regions

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Rest of the World

Industry outlook: Market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities