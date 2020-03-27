Airless Tires Market Global Size, Prominent Players, Future scope, Analysis, Business Development and CAGR to 2023

Summary

Airless Tires Market Share, Size, Trends, Growth, Analysis by product (Radial tires, Bias tires), by vehicle (Military vehicles, LCV, HCV, ATV, Utility vehicles, Two-wheelers), by material type (Rubber, Plastic), by tire size (<20 inches, 21-25 inches, 26-30 inches, 31-35 inches, >35 inches), by sales channel (OEM, Aftermarket),by Region – Global Industry Forecast To 2023

Airless Tires Market Highlights

Airless tires eradicate the need of air pressure in the tires and provide higher durability over conventional tires. The need for improved road safety has led to the development of airless tires in order to prevent the road accidents ratio caused by punctured tires. Increasing necessity of tires that are robust and highly flexible to provide tremendous shock absorbing properties is driving the market demand for airless tires. In addition, OEMs and industry participants are developing eco-friendly tires with the recycled products such as used rubber tires and plastics, delivering a highly durable and puncture proof tires which is anticipated to drive the demand for airless tires. Moreover, greater compatibility of airless tires with commercial vehicles result in increasing ride safety with enhanced traction at low speed. However, various drawbacks offered by airless tires mainly including extreme production cost, limited performance during high speed, higher friction, less suspension, and increased rolling resistance are expected to hamper the market in future. Rising global raw material prices of natural resources including rubber is expected to change the preferences of the end users to switch from conventional tires to non-pneumatic tires over the forecast period.

Global Airless Tires Market Is Predicted To Witness 9% CAGR By 2023.

Key Players

The prominent market players in the global airless market include Bridgestone Corporation (Japan), Hankook Tire (South Kores), The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (US), Pirelli (US), Sunitomo Rubber Industries (Japan), Amerityre Corporation (US), Michelin (France), Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd. (Japan), Cooper Tire (US), Tannus Ltd. (Korea).

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global airless tires market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and The Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the global market share of airless tires owing to early adoption of non-pneumatic tires coupled with advancements in automotive industry. Moreover, rising road accident safety concerns due to tire blowout is anticipated to drive the market demand during the forecast period. Stringent regulations directed by European Commission for driver’s convenience and safety along with introduction of advanced chip embedded tires is anticipated to augment the market demand in future. Growing number of automotive industries in the countries like China, South Korea, and Japan is predicted to expand the market share of Asia-Pacific over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global airless tires market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a six-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and The Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global airless tire market by product, vehicle type, material, tire size, sales channel and regions.

By Product

Radial Tires

Bias Tires

By Vehicle Type

Military Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Terrain Vehicles

Utility Vehicles

Two-wheelers

By Material

Rubber

Plastic

By Tire size

< 20 inches

21-25 inches

26-30 inches

31-35 inches

>35 inches

By Sales Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

By Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

The Rest of the World

