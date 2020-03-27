Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market: Current Trends & Opportunities By 2026

The global anticoagulant reversal drugs market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, distribution channel, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market.

Global Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market: Key Segments

In terms of product, the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market has been segmented into prothrombin complex concentrates, vitamin K, protamine, tranexamic acid, idarucizumab, AndeXXa, and others. Based on distribution channel, the global market has been classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others. The hospital pharmacies segment is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The market has been analyzed based on price variations, technology trend, and presence of key players. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Anticoagulant Reversal Drugs Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East (South Africa, GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the global anticoagulant reversal drugs market include Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, CSL Limited, Octapharma AG, Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Perosphere Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

