Balloon Catheter Market Share, Leading Players Updates, Gross Margin, Future Trends and Industry Growth to 2025

A balloon catheter is a type of “soft”catheter with an inflatable”balloon” at its tip which is used during a catheterization procedure to enlarge a narrow opening or passage within the body.

The deflated balloon catheter is positioned, then inflated to perform the necessary procedure, and deflated again in order to be removed.

Among other regions, the North America market dominite the global ballon catheter market, accounting for a market share of 26.21%. And this aera is expected to observe a CAGR of 3.5% from 2017 to 2025.

The global Balloon Catheter market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Balloon Catheter market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Terumo Corporation

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen

Jotech

QX Medical

Meril Life

Hexacath

Abbott Laboratories

Tokai Medical Products

Biosensors International

Cook Medical

Cardionovum

Cordis Corporation

Biotronik

Market size by Product

By Product

Normal Balloon Catheter

Cutting Balloon Catheter

Scoring Balloon Catheter

Drug Eluting Balloon Catheter

Stent Graft Balloon Catheter

By Disease Indication

Coronary Artery Disease

Peripheral Vascular Disease

By Raw Material

Polyurethane

Nylon

Others

Market size by End User

Hospitals

Public Hospitals

Private Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratories

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan…

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Balloon Catheter market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Balloon Catheter market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Balloon Catheter companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Balloon Catheter sub markets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

