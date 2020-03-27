Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market 2019: Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast 2024

The ‘ Building Information Modeling (BIM) market’ study now available with Market Study Report, LLC, is a systematic detailing of the potential factors driving the revenue statistics of this industry. Key data documented in the study includes market share, market size, application spectrum, market trends, supply chain, and revenue graph. This research report elucidates a precise competitive summary of the business outlook stressing on expansion strategies adopted by key contenders of the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market.

The Building Information Modeling (BIM) market report in question is a detailed gist of this industry and encompasses myriad details pertaining to some of the vital ongoing and future trends of this market. Also included in the research document are details about the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market size, share, as well as the present remuneration.

The study projects that the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market would procure substantial returns by the end of the forecast timeframe while recording a modest annual growth rate over the expected duration. The Building Information Modeling (BIM) market summary also claims that the growth rate which the industry is expected to register will be propelled by specific driving parameters, and provides details pertaining to the same. Further, the report presents a gist of the numerous challenges, growth opportunities, and risks prevailing in the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market.

Outlining the geographical terrain of the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market:

With respect to the regional bifurcation, Building Information Modeling (BIM) market is segregated into: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa

Outlining the product and application landscapes of the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market:

Product landscape:

With respect to the product bifurcation, Building Information Modeling (BIM) market is segregated into:

3D BIM Management of Design Models

4D BIM Management of Schedule

Application landscape:

With respect to the application segment bifurcation, Building Information Modeling (BIM) market is segregated into:

Architects

AEC engineering Offices

Contractors

Owners

Other

How has the competitive landscape of the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market been discussed

With respect to the competitive bifurcation, Building Information Modeling (BIM) market is segregated into:

Autodesk

Inc (US)

Nemetschek AG (Germany)

Bentley Systems

Inc (US)

Trimble Navigation Ltd (US)

Dassault Systemes S.A. (France)

RIB Software AG (Germany)

Robert Mcneel & Associates (US)

Cadsoft Corporation (US)

Siemens (Germany)

AVEVA Group (UK)

Aconex (Australia)

Beck Technology (US)

Inovaya (US)

Synchro (UK)

IES (UK)

Hongye Technology (China)

Beijing Explorer Software (China)

Lubansoft (China)

Glodon(China)

PKPM (China

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Executive Summary

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Revenue (2014-2025)

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Production (2014-2025)

North America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Europe Building Information Modeling (BIM) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

China Building Information Modeling (BIM) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Japan Building Information Modeling (BIM) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Southeast Asia Building Information Modeling (BIM) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

India Building Information Modeling (BIM) Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

Raw Material and Suppliers

Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Building Information Modeling (BIM)

Manufacturing Process Analysis of Building Information Modeling (BIM)

Industry Chain Structure of Building Information Modeling (BIM)

Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Building Information Modeling (BIM)

Capacity and Commercial Production Date

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Manufacturing Plants Distribution

Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Building Information Modeling (BIM)

Recent Development and Expansion Plans

Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

Building Information Modeling (BIM) Production and Capacity Analysis

Building Information Modeling (BIM) Revenue Analysis

Building Information Modeling (BIM) Price Analysis

Market Concentration Degree

