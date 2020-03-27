Business Development : Virtual Reality Technologies – Global Market 2019 to 2022

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Virtual Reality Technologies: Global Market to 2022”.

The global market for virtual reality technologies totaled $3.7 billion in 2017 and should reach $39.4 billion by 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 60.5% during 2017-2022.

An overview of the global market for virtual reality technologies

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Market breakdown by component, technology, application, and region

Identification of segments with high growth potential and their future applications

Explanation of major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry

Detailed profiles of major vendors in the market, including Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.), Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nvidia Corporation and Qualcomm Inc.

This report analyzes the market trends of VR technology, future growth and regional market of the same. The scope of this study includes components, technology type, applications, and regions.

By component, the market in this report is segmented into hardware and software modules. Hardware devices are further sub-segmented into input devices, VR engine, and output devices. Similarly, the software is sub-segmented into application software and cloud-based solutions. The technology segment is broken down by fully immersive, non-immersive, semi-immersive, and distributed technologies. The applications of the VR market considered in this report include gaming, healthcare, military, industrial training, and other applications such as architecture & design, sport, and the entertainment industry. Finally, by region, the market in this report is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World (ROW). Revenue forecast from 2017 to 2022 is provided for virtual reality technologies segments and regional market with estimated values has been derived from manufacturers’ total revenue.

The report covers a discussion of the major players across each regional market. Further, it explains the major drivers and global dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry.

The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global virtual reality technologies market.

