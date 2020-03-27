Canada Confectionery Market by Major Players, Volume, Demand, Market Dynamic Forces & Forecast 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Top Growth Opportunities: Confectionery in Canada” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Top Growth Opportunities for Confectionery in Canada provides recommended actions and detailed analysis of how to target the best growth opportunities for Confectionery producers and retailers. Readers can understand what categories, channels, companies, and consumers will drive the success of Confectionery markets in Canada through GlobalDatas detailed and robust data, expert insight, and case studies.

GlobalDatas Top Growth Opportunity reports use a risk versus reward opportunity model to identify the best growth markets for Confectionery producers. Through this in-depth study of market and category dynamics, readers are able to identify key opportunities, and what they need to do in order to target them.

Top Growth Opportunities for Confectionery in Canada provides an overview of the Confectionery market, analyzing market data, demographic consumption patterns within the category, and the key consumer trends driving consumption. GlobalDatas proprietary Risk vs Reward Opportunity model pinpoints the best growth opportunities for Confectionery producers, suppliers and retailers by combining robust, granular data and expert insight. The report uses this framework to identify the best opportunities, analyze white spaces in the market, and outline new product development that will effectively target the most pertinent consumer need states. These are combined to offer strategic recommendations to capitalize on evolving consumer landscapes.

– Key consumer demographic groups driving consumption within the Canada market. Improve your consumer targeting by understanding whos driving the market, what they want, and why

– A study of market value and volumes over 2011-2016 for Canada, supplemented with category, brand and packaging analysis that shows the current state of the market, and how it will evolve over the 2016-2021 period

– White space analysis, to pinpoint attractive spaces in the market and the key actions to take

– Insight into the implications behind the data, and analysis of how the consumer needs will evolve in the short-to-medium term future

– Examples of international and regional product innovation targeting key consumer needs

– The Canadian confectionery sector ranked second on the GlobalData Opportunity Score.

– An improving economy and rise in consumers disposable incomes have resulted in rising consumer confidence. Consumers are therefore increasingly seeking premium confectionery products.

– The overall Polish confectionery sector shrank slightly from US$3764.2 million in 2013 to US$3490.3 million in 2018, but is expected to grow substantially over the next 5 years.

– The Canadian confectionery sector is set to record value growth exceeding volume growth across all confectionery categories during 2013-2018, signalling that consumers are seeking products of higher value and quality.

