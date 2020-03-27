Chipless RFID Tags Market By Current Scenario,Key Vendors, Growth Rate by 2027

Chipless RFID Tags Market – Introduction

With the introduction of radio-frequency identi?cation (RFID) technology as a contactless identi?cation technique, more consideration has been drawn towards the application of RFID in a variety of commercial areas such as access management, contactless payment, toll collection, tracking of goods and animals and so on. The RFID tags used earlier were integrated with chips which further increases the total cost of the tagged items. Therefore, there has been demand of low cost RFID tags that can be widely used without adding total cost in the tagged products. Several manufacturers came with low cost Chipless RFID tags that seems to be the ideal solution to address this concern. RFID tags without a silicon IC/microchip/RFID Tag IC are called Chipless RFID tags or RF fibers. These tags are made up of plastic or conductive polymers instead of silicon-based ICs. These tags are referred as passive RFID tags and these relies on electromagnetic power obtained from the RFID reader antenna. The tag reflects back a part of the reader’s signal with the stored identification data back to the reader. The reflected signal usually has some sort of unique fingerprint that enables the reader to identify the tag and the transmitted data.

Chipless RFID Tags are low cost, fully printable tags and are designed to work over a wider temperature range and these tags also are less sensitive to RF interference. Contrary to a conventional RFID tag, a Chipless RFID tag needs neither a chip IC, nor self or remote empowerment. Thus, no transmission protocol needs to be used for the sake of detection. Instead, a chip less tag may be considered as a radar target having a speci?c recognizable electromagnetic signature.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Alien Technology Corporation

Founded in 1994, Alien Technology Corporation is headquartered in San Jose, California. The American technology company is involved in the designing and manufacturing of radio frequency identification (RFID) and ultra-high frequency (UHF) products and services. It offers wide range of RFID transceiver tags, chips, labels and readers for item tagging, retail/apparel, transportation, life sciences, and other applications.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a leading Automatic Identification and Data Capture (“AIDC”) Company. The AIDC market consists of mobile computing, data capture, radio frequency identification devices (“RFID”), barcode printing, and other automation products and services. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of AIDC products, including: mobile computers, barcode scanners, RFID readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems (“RTLS”), related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

Demand of low cost RFID solutions

The rising demand of RFID tags in supply chain for storing information on the tag attached to any object and it builds up a tracking system that use smart barcodes to recognize products is already driving the RFID market. Furthermore, the growing chipless tag technology is witnessed more acceptance owing to its ability to offer functions similar to that of RFID at a relatively lower cost. The technology also holds huge potential due to its ability to offer RFID features such as track and trace, without the need for real-time and line-of-sight technology.

Lack of standards for chipless RFID

Although with the huge potential, chipless RFID tags faces significant limitations and further it is expected to hamper the growth of the market. At present more than 20 different types of chipless tags operating and based on varying principles. Lack of standards to govern this technology is expected to restrict the growth of the market. Moreover, limited memory storage capacity for chipless RFID tags is expected to pose roadblock towards the growth of the market during forecast period.