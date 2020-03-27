Coal Gangue Is Used for Making Sand

What is coal gangue?

Coal gangue is a solid waste discharged during the coal mining and coal washing process. It is a kind of black-gray rock with low carbon content and harder than coal in the process of coal formation. These include the excavation meteorites during the roadway excavation process, the meteorites collected from the roof, floor and mezzanine during the excavation process, and the washed stone picked up during the coal washing process. Its main components are Al2O3, SiO2, and also contain varying amounts of Fe2O3, CaO, MgO, Na2O, K2O, P2O5, SO3 and trace rare elements (gallium, vanadium, titanium, cobalt).

This is coal gangue

The discharge of coal gangue is very large, about 15% to 20% of the coal mining volume. A coal mine with an annual output of 1 million tons will emit about 500,000 to 200,000 tons of coal gangue per year. If not treated in time, it will occupy a large amount of land for accumulation, which will pollute the environment and affect crop growth and the smooth progress of coal production.

In this respect, the circular economic model of mining areas in developed countries such as Germany and Australia is worth learning in every major coal producing country. In recent years, an increasing of countries have begun to pay attention to the treatment and utilization of coal gangue. And now, coal gangue for sand making is widely used in various countries because of its advantages in cost saving and environmental protection.

Coal gangue is used for sand making

When the supply of sand and gravel is insufficient and the price is skyrocketing, coal gangue sand has long been the best choice for manufacturers. For it can not only save costs, but also play an important role in environmental protection and recycling.

Sand making: Although coal gangue is a kind of solid waste discharged during coal mining and coal washing, due to its large storage capacity, easy to be crushed and processed, and the size of coal gangue particles treated by sand making equipment be uniform with compressive pressure and permeability, it completely can be used as a substitute for natural sand in the current construction sand operation. Finally, it is widely used in the current artificial sand making process.

Environmental protection: Coal gangue spontaneous combustion will release SO2, H2S, CO, NOx, dust, etc. It is an important source of regional air pollution, and is an ecological environmental protection problem that needs to be solved. However, the use of coal gangue sand can not only turn waste into treasure, but more importantly, it can reduce the environmental pollution caused by the waste accumulation of coal gangue, achieving the double benefits in perspectives of environmental protection and sand production.

Is the investment cost of coal gangue sanding high?

Nowadays, with the improvement of mechanical technology, coal gangue for sand making is not unusual. Sand making machines have been widely used in coal gangue sand production line. Due to its low cost and high efficiency, there are many people investing in this field and gaining a lot of money. The overall benefits can be analyzed in two ways.

Application areas

Zero cost of material: coal gangue is solid waste generated during the process of coal mining. Which means that it can be taken locally in the process of reuse. Because it does not need to be re-exploited and transported, it greatly saves operating costs. Moreover, the lack of the current supply of sand and gravel and the skyrocketing price, as the basic building materials, it will have a profound impact on a large number of other derivative industries. Coal gangue sand has long been a gold industry. And in many countries, coal gangue has a large storage capacity, and it can be purchased coal gangue at a low price and sold sand and gravel at a high price for high profits.

High level of mechanical technology: With the improvement of the level of mechanical technology, there are many kinds of equipment for coal gangue sand making in the market. Under the guidance of professionals, the users can always find a product line that is both environmentally friendly and economical and suitable for themselves. In addition, coal gangue sand is widely used in many industries such as smelting, building materials, roads, railways, water conservancy and chemical industries. For manufacturers, it has a wide range of uses, sales and benefits.

The coal gangue sand production line has two different configurations. One is fixed and the other is mobile. The mobile type is convenient, environmentally friendly, energy-saving, and has a small footprint, but at the same time, the investment cost is high, and the fixed investment cost is lower. Besides, the coal gangue sand production line can meet environmental standards. With a fully enclosed working system, there is no dust pollution during the entire operation.

What are the equipment for coal gangue sand making?

In order to avoid the pollution of coal gangue to the environment and make it economically valuable, it will generally make comprehensive utilization of its abandoned meteorite. It is often processed by coal gangue crusher and sand making machine. So what are the performances of these coal gangue processing equipment?

First of all, let’s take a look at the process of coal gangue sand production line: materials – vibrating feeder – two-stage crusher – round vibrating screen – impact crusher – round vibrating screen – HVI sand making machine-sand washing machine – finished product.