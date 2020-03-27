Color Cosmetic Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2026

Mindaspire Market Research (MAMR) delivers key insights on the Color Cosmetic market in its latest report titled, “Color Cosmetic Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026”. According to the report, the global Color Cosmetic market is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period in terms of revenue.

The global color cosmetic market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.8 % in terms of value and 3.3% in terms of volume during the forecast period 2016-2026. On the basis of regions, North America is estimated to be the largest market for Color Cosmetic by 2026, accounting for 29.2% value share of the global Color Cosmetic market in 2016. The region continues to dominate the market and is expected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. Whereas MEA is projected to be the fastest market over the forecast period, with growth rate of 6.1% over the forecast period. The markets in Western Europe and Asia-Pacific are anticipated to contribute majorly to the global color cosmetic market. Western Europe countries are investing substantially in color cosmetic manufacturing especially in natural and organic color cosmetic. With low-end color cosmetic in the MEA, the market for color cosmetic is growing at a rapid rate across the region. Also, growing cosmetic industry and regulations over the product across the industries in order to maintain safety, there is an increasing demand for color cosmetic across the globe and is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the natural & organic segment is anticipated to account for US$ 39,857.8 Mn by 2026, expanding at the substantially high CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period with relatively high value share of 50.3%. Followed by chemical segment with value share of 49.7% in 2026 with CAGR of 3.9%.

On the basis of price, premium segment is expected to have significant revenue share of 64.4% with growth rate 5.1% followed by economic segment with 4.3% growth rate with value share of 35.6% by the end of 2026.

On the basis of distribution channel, the hypermarket/supermarket segment is anticipated to account for US$ 21,844.6 Mn by 2026 with relatively high value share of 27.5%. Whereas, e-Commerce segment expanding at the relatively high CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period.

On the basis of product category, facial makeup segment is expected to have significant market share of 33.9% with growth rate 5.0% followed by eye makeup segment with 5.5% growth rate with market share of 18.3% by the end of 2026.

Increasing number of working individuals across the globe is resulting in increasing spending capacity on cosmetic products, which in turn is leading to increasing sales of quality products. Therefore, disposable income is directly proportional to the total spending on color cosmetic product. Moreover, increasing product penetration in color cosmetic market through online retailing channel is a major factor driving color cosmetic market growth across the globe. Sales of cosmetics through e-Commerce is further anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to higher adoption of smartphones and also increasing penetration of the Internet in various untapped markets across the globe. This expected growth is attributed to easy availability of a wide range of products and ability of customers to compare prices of various products available in the market during an online search or through social networking platforms. Increasing trend of working women to spend more on their personal appearance is also a major factors fueling growth of the global color cosmetic market across the globe.

The global color cosmetic market is segmented on the basis of product type, price, distribution channel, by region, and by product category. By product type, the color cosmetic market is segmented as natural & organic and chemical. On the basis of price, color cosmetic market is segmented as economic and premium. By distribution channel, the color cosmetic market is segmented as hypermarket/supermarket, convenience store, specialty store, direct selling, and e-Commerce. On the basis of product category, color cosmetic market is segmented as nail products, facial makeup, eye makeup, lip makeup, hair color products, and special effects products. Facial makeup segment is further classified as foundation, face powder, concealer, makeup primer, BB cream, and blush. Eye makeup segment is further segmented as mascara, eye brow makeup, eyeliner, and eye shadow. Lip makeup segment is further classified as lipstick, lip gloss, lip liner, and lip balm. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Japan.

The report analyses the global color cosmetic market in terms of volume (Mn Units) and value (US$ Mn). The color cosmetic market is segmented on the basis of product type, price, distribution channel, by region, and by product category and provides insightful information regarding the value chain, market trends, competitive landscape, market dynamics and market estimations and forecast.

Key Color Cosmetic market participants covered in this report include L’Oréal SA, LVMH (Moët Hennessy -Louis Vuitton), Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co., Ltd., Chanel S.A., Coty Inc., Mary Kay Cosmetics, Amway Corporation, and Kose Corporation