Construction Waste Crusher-Mobile Jaw Crusher

The construction industry is one of the pillar industries of the national economy. With the large-scale construction of infrastructure and the progress of urbanization, the production of construction waste is also increasing. Realizing the resource utilization of construction waste has become an inevitable requirement and mainstream trend of the sustainable development model, and it is also the most fundamental and effective way to solve the construction waste problem.

What is construction waste?

Construction waste refers to the muck, spoil, waste, residual mud and other waste generated during the construction, laying or dismantling and repairing of various buildings, structures and pipe networks by construction, construction units or individuals.

Construction waste classification

Construction waste can be divided into four types: foundation pit waste soil, demolition waste, construction waste and decoration waste.

Waste material in foundation pit: It is the waste soil generated in the excavation of foundation pit. If it is not handled well, it will produce a lot of dust.

Demolition of waste: It mainly includes cement products, discarded stone, scrap steel, waste pipelines, waste plastics, etc. Some of these demolition wastes can be recycled.

Construction waste: mainly includes sand, concrete, metal, wood blocks and building materials, which are wastes generated during the construction process.

Decoration waste: building materials waste and waste packaging produced during the decoration process. The decoration waste contains more chemical components, so it requires a higher level of treatment.

Harms of construction waste

Stacking and burial are the main treatment methods for construction waste, which can cause great harm to the environment.

(1)Serious pollution to the surface and underground.

Because of the scouring of rainwater, rainwater brings pollutants from construction waste into rivers and pollutes surface waters; contaminated surface water seeps into the ground and pollutes groundwater.

(2) Polluting the atmosphere

The construction waste piled up at random will have a large amount of dust generated if it is not treated, and dust will inevitably be generated in the process of transporting construction waste, which will produce dust pollution. In addition, some construction wastes have been exposed to wind and sundue to long-term stacking, and some solid small particles will float in the air, which also causes atmospheric pollution.