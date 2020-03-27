Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market – Global Industry to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2019-2025

This Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) market is segmented based on product, and modality. On the basis of product, the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) market is segmented into CRRT systems, disposables, and dialysates & replacement fluids, in which dialysates and replacement fluids is expected to account for the largest share of the market. This is attributed to the large volume of these products required during CRRT procedures.

Based on modality, the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) market is segmented into slow continuous ultrafiltration (SCUF), continuous venovenous hemofiltration (CVVH), continuous venovenous hemodialysis (CVVHD), and continuous venovenous hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF). The CVVH segment is estimated to command the larger share of the global CRRT market due to the wide adoption of this modality among healthcare providers owing to its wide range of advantages (such as removal of solutes in large quantities, easy fluid balance maintenance, and superior outcomes) over other CRRT modalities.

The global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Baxter International

Fresenius Medical Care

Nikkiso

Nxstage Medical

B. Braun Melsungen

Asahi Kasei Medical

BeLLCo

Toray Medical

Infomed

Medica

Medical Components

Medites Pharma Spol

Medtronic

SWS Hemodialysis Care

Ningbo Tianyi Medical Appliance Co., Ltd.

Market size by Product

Dialysate and Replacement Fluids

Disposables

Bloodline Sets

Hemofilters

Other Disposables

Systems

Market size by End User

Slow continuous ultrafiltration (SCUF)

Continuous venovenous hemofiltration (CVVH)

Continuous venovenous hemodialysis (CVVHD)

Continuous venovenous hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF)

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

