Data Center Infrastructure Market Analysis 2019: Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Top Key Players Profiles, Size, Statistics, Industry Growth Rate and Forecasts Till 2023

Market Highlights

Data center infrastructures have increased considerably in the past few years, due to the various breakthroughs that have been achieved in this domain. Market Research Future which concentrates on market reports linked to the Information and Communications Technology sector amongst others recently made available a report on this sector. The data center infrastructure market is projected to develop at a 42 per cent of CAGR between 2017 and 2023 while achieving revenues worth USD 49 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

The growth in the data volumes generated around the world and the number of businesses accessing this data, the requirement for data centers has gone up. Development of cloud infrastructure is also one of the factors that is providing significant boost to the development of the sector in the forecast period. Reduction in installation and deployment times will further motivate the growth of the market.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4544

Segmentation:

The data center infrastructure market is divided into the category of user type, component, verticals, deployment and region. The user type is divided into medium sized enterprises, small sized enterprises and large-scale enterprises. The components are categorized into software, hardware, solution, service which are divided into storage, servers, routers, storage area network switches, network security, ethernet switches, and virtualization software. The verticals are segregated into IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare, retail and others. The deployment category is categorized into on premises and on cloud. The region comprises Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Regional Analysis:

The region wise analysis of the market for data center infrastructure includes regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. The North American is one of the foremost regions in the world in terms of market portion in data center infrastructure market owing to its enormous necessity of data center infrastructure to certify endless distribution of data center processes and management facilities. The data center infrastructure sector in the European region is anticipated to observe rapid development in the forthcoming period. While, the Asia-Pacific nations like Japan, China and India are an emergent sector for data center infrastructure industry and is anticipated to be the highest CAGR rate achiever in the coming years.

Global Competitive Analysis

The profitable circumstances accessible in this market are being applied by candidates who are trying to increase their market coverage by focused development which can encourage the expansion of this business sector. The businesses in this trade area are combining their resources to attain their vision for achieving a substantial portion of the business as early as possible. This has raised the possibilities for the approaching growth period significantly. The merchandise that are being provided presently differ greatly because of the rationale of the robust pace of technological discoveries. This consequence is productive for companies so they can aim to uphold their commercial enterprise’s liquidity to take the most effective decisions in terms of strategy execution and designing.

The noteworthy players in the industry for data center infrastructure are Dell EMC. (U.S), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S), Microsoft Corporation (U.S), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S) and International Business Machines Corporation (U.S).

Industry Updates:

Mar 2018 SafeDX has begun the deployment of the biggest OpenStack cluster in Central Europe which includes Prague, for its Next-gen Data Center Cloud Services. The Data Center infrastructure was planned in partnership with Foxconn and Intel to supply the best-in-class cost effectiveness, and flexibility. The SafeDX Next-Gen Cloud Services are furthermore tailored to the requirements of international cloud service suppliers that trying to find a partner for their Eastern and Central European expansion. This latest infrastructure placement was designed to deliver the flexible performance and capacity allocation requirements on SafeDX’s customer’s request.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/data-center-infrastructure-market-4544

List of Figures

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH TYPE

FIGURE 2 DATACENTER INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, BY COMPONENT (%)

FIGURE 3 DATACENTER INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, BY USERS TYPE (%)

FIGURE 4 DATACENTER INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE (%)

FIGURE 5 DATACENTER INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, BY END USERS (%)

FIGURE 6 DATACENTER INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, BY REGION (%)

FIGURE 7 NORTH AMERICA DATACENTER INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, BY COMPONENT (%)

FIGURE 8 NORTH AMERICA DATACENTER INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, BY USERS TYPE (%)

FIGURE 9 NORTH AMERICA DATACENTER INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE (%)

FIGURE 10 NORTH AMERICA DATACENTER INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, BY END USERS (%)

FIGURE 11 U.S. DATACENTER INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, BY COMPONENT (%)

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]