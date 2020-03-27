Deep Research : Global VR in Education Sector Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global VR in Education Sector Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025”.

This report studies the global VR in Education Sector market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global VR in Education Sector market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Virtual reality (VR) is a computer-generated simulation developed using projectors and ingenious computer programming. This helps create a three-dimensional interactive environment for teachers and students.

During 2017, the VR gear segment dominated the VR in education sector market and is expected to continue its dominance over the next four years. The easy manufacturing techniques and lower costs of the VR gear are factors that will drive the growth of this segment in the coming years.

The higher education segment dominated the global VR in education sector market during 2017 and is foreseen to dominate the market during the forecast period as well. The major contributor to the segments growth is the rising penetration of VR technology in higher education systems in both the emerging and developed countries.

In 2017, the global VR in Education Sector market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

VR Gear

VR Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Higher Education

K-12

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of VR in Education Sector in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of VR in Education Sector are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

