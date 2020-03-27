Digital Talent Acquisition Market in Brief | Analysis by TMR

The global digital talent acquisition (opportunity assessment) market is projected to be driven by growing innovations and technological advancements. As the Big Data analytics industry swiftly grows to include mainstream customers, technologies such as Hadoop and cloud solutions are in demand and they have growth potential. The new generation of advanced technology and accessibility of data continues to drive the demand for digital talent and services.

Key Growth Drivers of the Digital Talent Acquisition Market

Growing Innovations and Technological Advancements – Several technological advancements in Big Data analytics such as IoT and Hadoop are extensively impacting organizations across industries and thus driving the demand for digitally skilled workforce. This is propelling the growth of the digital talent acquisition market across the globe.

High Demand for Technical and Developer Skills – The key driver in shifting to a digital workforce is reduction in cost, time, and enhanced quality through the elimination of errors.

Exponential Growth in Data -An enormous amount of structured and unstructured data is available in firms due to increased Internet adoption and they need digitally skilled people to manage the same.

Analysis of Percentage of Digital Talent, by Major Countries – Digital Talent Acquisition Market:

India has the highest proportion of digital talent, while the global average is 56%.

Proportion denotes the percentage of digital talent out of 100 in that particular country.

Key Challenges Faced by Digital Talent Acquisition Market Players

Limited awareness regarding benefits of digital skills is hampering the development of digital talent. Several end-users are still not aware of the importance of digital skills. Despite the evolution of technology, adoption of tools related to digital skills still remains challenging. Therefore, it is restraining the growth of the digital talent acquisition market.

Resistance to change is another crucial factor which is hindering the growth of the digital talent acquisition market. This is primarily because people do not easily change and are not ready to move away from their comfort zone and learn new technologies.

Digital Talent Acquisition Market – Competitive Landscape