Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) Market: Global Industry to Retain Its Dominance Through 2022

The global market for direct-fed microbials reached $784 million in 2016. This market is estimated to reach nearly $1.3 billion in 2022 from $851 million in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% for 2017-2022.

Report Includes

31 data tables and 59 additional tables.

An overview of the global market for direct-fed microbials (DFM).

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

Details pertaining to the direct-fed microbial types, forms, applications, and end uses that appear to have commercial potential, and quantitative estimates of their current and future sales.

Examinations of the market dynamics, government regulations, and recent technological developments.

Information on the synthesis and manufacturing of direct-fed microbials.

Profiles of major players in the industry.

Download PDF Brochure for Latest Research Study: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1377246

Report Scope

This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the global direct-fed microbials market by product type, livestock, form, and geographic markets. The report includes key direct-fed microbial products that are used for animal production. The report discusses the role of supply chain members from manufacturers to researchers. The report includes an in-depth analysis of key companies operating in the global direct-fed microbials market. In-depth patent analysis in the report will focus on extensive technological trends across years and geographies such as the U.S., Europe, and China. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

The direct-fed microbials market is mainly segmented into four major components: product type, livestock, form, and by region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into lactic acid bacteria, bacillus, and other organisms. Lactic acid bacteria are further classified into lactobacilli, and streptococcus thermophilus. Bacillus is further bifurcated into bacillus subtilis and bacillus licheniformis. Other organisms include propionibacterium, prevotella bryantii, and other live organisms. On the basis of livestock, the market is categorized into swine, poultry, ruminants, aquatic animals, and other livestock animals. Other livestock animals include pets and equine. On the basis of form, the global direct-fed microbials market is further bifurcated into dry and liquid form. The market is segmented by geography into the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). ROW includes countries such as Brazil, Argentina, Egypt, South Africa, Chile, Colombia, Turkey, Iraq, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/13221461

For More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/