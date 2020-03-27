E Bomb Market: Key Players and Production Information analysis with Forecast 2026

An E bomb (electromagnetic bomb) is a weapon that uses an intense electromagnetic field to create a brief pulse of energy that affects electronic circuitry without harming humans or buildings. E bomb emits the electromagnetic shock waves that destroy electronic circuit and communication networks of enemy forces. Very high levels completely destroy electronic circuitry, thus disabling any type of machine that uses electricity, including computers, radios, and ignition systems in vehicles.

Growing use of high power microwaves (HPM) is affecting positively on the growth of E bomb market across the globe. The use of E bomb is increasing in the military sector as the bomb can target the enemy’s mobile targets, mobile radars, naval vessels with communication systems, air defense systems and also ill-shielded communication or electronic systems at a military base. Nowadays, the demand for GPS guided E bombs is increasing rapidly as these E bombs precede the conventional munitions for strategic air attacks.

GPS guided bombs or smart bombs are basically the precision guided munitions equipped with control systems, electronic sensors and adjustable flight fins for providing guidance capacity with more accuracy. Within the military structure, our hypothetical e-bomb is a potential weapon that plays a key role in different military affairs. Furthermore, the growing adoption of nuclear weapons is also boosting the growth of the E bomb market across the globe. Increasing advancements in military technology, enhanced range and capability of creating effects across strategic, operational and tactical levels of wars are some of the factors that are fueling the growth of the e bomb market globally.

Mobile e-bombs, which deliver their power into the enemy’s system at the speed of light, might also increase the defense capability against fast moving and maneuvering multiple targets. E bomb offers area coverage and more accuracy to prevent hostile attacks, thereby rising the demand for e bomb. E bomb also has the greatest impact in both the air to air battle and the air to ground battle. However, electric and magnetic fields resulting from such intense E bombs may induce damaging currents and voltage surges in electrical/electronic systems, burning out their sensitive components and this may hinder the growth of E bomb market.

The global E bomb market can be segmented into by type, by end-use industry and by geography. On the basis of type, the global E bomb market can be segmented into nuclear E bomb and non-nuclear E bomb. Nuclear E bomb segment is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing to the rising use of nuclear e bombs in various military applications. In the basis of end use industry, the global E bomb market can be segmented into air force, army and navy.

Air force segment is anticipated to show significant growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for e bomb in air forces to target the electronic devices of enemies. In terms of geography, the global E bomb market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America. North America is anticipated to dominate the E bomb market throughout the forecast period owing to high military spending and presence of key market players that makes the availability of weapons easier for the U.S. government. Also governments in various countries such as the U.S., China and Russia are spending heavily on modernizing their military resources.

The global E bomb market includes large number of players. Some of the key players are The Boeing Company, Denel SOC Ltd, Kongsberg Gruppen, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, Orbital ATK, Textron Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries, L-3 Communications Ltd, and General Dynamics Corporation.