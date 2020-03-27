Eco-Friendly Labels Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2018 – 2025

The global push for sustainable packaging and marketing solutions has led increasing awareness among consumers regarding the negative impact of certain packaging solutions on our environment. As consumer awareness continues to be on the rise, the shift toward eco-friendly packaging and marketing solutions is expected to become conspicuous. Manufacturers of eco-friendly labels offer a wide range of sustainable labels made from renewable films and papers, post-consumer waste papers, dissolvable and re-pulp-able papers, among others. The demand for eco-friendly labels is expected to grow with the rise in number of eco-conscious consumers, across the globe. One of the key trends observed among consumers today, is higher preference for sustainable packaging.

A lot depends on consumer sentiments regarding the impact of a packaging solution on the environment. Therefore, over time, more brand owners are expected to use eco-friendly labels for their products, which will increase the chances of impulse buying among eco-conscious consumers. Eco-friendly labels are manufactured using earth-friendly material, and their production reduces the carbon footprint of the company. This is expected to boost sales of products such as eco-friendly labels, at a time when there is a high demand for sustainable packaging solutions both from the supply-side and demand-side. Therefore, the outlook for the growth of the global eco-friendly labels market is expected to be largely positive during the forecast period.

Global eco-friendly labels market: Dynamics

The global eco-friendly labels is anticipated to grow on the backdrop of the global sustainable packaging market growth, during the next ten years, and beyond. Eco-friendly labels are manufactured using a variety of materials to suit various applications and markets. In addition, manufacturers of eco-friendly labels also offer custom services. Eco-friendly labels can be applied on a variety of surfaces such as that of stainless steel, metal, cardboard, and glass, among others. Moreover, depending on the type of paper used, eco-friendly labels show excellent resistance to immersion in water, blood, oil, and alcohol, among other liquids.

Eco-friendly labels cater to various end use industries such as the food & beverages industry, and personal care & cosmetics industry, among others. Some of the key trends observed in the market are the use of soy-based inks, and production of renewable paper & films with corn-based products. Despite the positive outlook for growth, there are certain factors, which might hamper the growth of the global eco-friendly labels market over the forecast period. For eco-friendly labels to witness higher demand, more consumers need to be made aware regarding the advantages of sustainable packaging. So far, eco-conscious consumers remain a minority.