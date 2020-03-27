Elastomer-coated Fabrics Market Latest Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026 | Global Industry Analysis

Global Elastomer-coated Fabrics Market: Overview

The global elastomer-coated fabrics market can be segmented based on product, application, and region. Based on product, the market can be divided into TPU-coated fabrics, TPO-coated fabrics, silicone-coated fabrics, and rubber-coated fabrics. Among these, silicon-coated fabrics was the leading segment in 2017, due to high performance properties of these fabrics including improved wetting, excellent adhesion, foam control, and resistivity to abrasion, chemicals, and weather. Additionally, they offer viscosity, waterproofing, water vapor permeability, and high-temperature stability. The silicon-coated fabrics segment is estimated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. In terms of application, the elastomer-coated fabrics market can be classified into transportation, protective clothing, industrial, roofing, awnings & canopies, furniture & seating, and others. The others segment comprises agriculture, geotextiles, medical, sports & leisure, and packaging. Elastomer-coated fabrics are widely used in transportation. The transportation segment is expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period, due to rise in use of elastomer-coated fabrics in industries such as automotive, marine, aircraft, and railways. The automotive industry is expanding at a rapid pace. This, in turn, fuels the elastomer-coated fabrics market. Elastomer-coated fabrics have a wide range of applications in the automotive industry such as car interiors, car exteriors, seat bags, air belts, cover boats, truck talapaulin,and in marine used as rafts, kayaks, and boat topping.

Global Elastomer-coated Fabrics Market: Trends & Developments

The growing trend of increasing safety features in transport vehicles is fueling the market for elastomer-coated fabrics in the transportation segment. Moreover, the rising trend of stringent regulatory norms for workers’ safety is driving the demand for protective coating elastomers. However, growing concerns about the environment hinder the market. Moreover, the significant number of substitutes for elastomer-coated fabrics also restrain the market. On the other hand, growing industrialization in developing economies and advancements in protective elastomer coatings are offering new growth opportunities to the market.

Global Elastomer-coated Fabrics Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global elastomer-coated fabrics market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the leading market for elastomer-coated fabrics during the forecast period, due to growth of industrialization, presence of developed economies, and technological advancements in end-use industries, such as automotive, in the region. The rise in development activities and high investments in sectors in Asia Pacific such as oil & gas, automotive, infrastructure, chemical, and steeldrive the elastomer-coated fabrics market in the region. The market in Europe and North America is expected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period, due to mature end-use industries and strict regulatory norms imposed on production of elastomers in these regions. The market in Lain America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period.

Global Elastomer-coated Fabrics Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global elastomer-coated fabrics market are Continental AG, Low & Bonar PLC (Mehler Texnologies), Saint-Gobain SA, Omnovo Solutions Inc., Takata Corporation, Seaman Corporation, Serge Ferrari Group, Sioen Industries NV, Spradling International Inc., SRF Limited, Trelleborg AB, Anhui Anli Material Technology Co., Ltd., Guangzhoushi Xibo Chemical Technology Co., Ltd., Daewoo Smtc, Colmant Coated Fabrics, and Chemprene Inc.