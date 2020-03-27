Elastomeric Connectors Market Increasing demand with leading players to 2019-2027

Elastomeric connectors are designed for transferring both power and data between circuit board and parallel components. These elastomers connectors do not require soldering. The can be used for various applications such as inter board connections, microphone, vibration motor, and speakers to make right-angle, co-planar, parallel, and board-to-board connections. These are composed of alternating layers of nonconductive and conductive silicone rubber.

Elastomeric connectors Market – Competitive Landscape

The elastomeric connectors market is highly fragmented with proliferation of various start-ups, especially in emerging economies. Leading market players are focusing on further innovative developments of elastomeric connectors to overcome existing limits and enhance the operational efficiency.

In Sept 2018, Fujipoly – Thermal Interface Materials, a leading player in the elastomeric connectors market, announced Zebra Gold 8000A, a new elastomer connector, it is low resistance connector

Elastomeric connectors Market to Grow with Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics products

Sales of Elastomeric connectors remain driven by growing demand of consumer electronics. Elastomeric connector’s find applications in various consumer electronics products including as mobile phones, microphone, speakers, LCD interconnections, and in other products. A notable rise in middle class income and growing emerging economies anticipated to spending power of people, further expected to spur the demand of consumer electronics products and consequently boost growth of the global elastomeric connectors market during forecast period.

Elastomeric connectors is genuine alternative

Owing to various advantages offered by elastomeric connectors than mechanical connectors, these are elastomeric connectors expected to get adopted in various application segments. Since, it is more cost effective, efficient, and need lesser material than mechanical connectors. Further, expected to increase demand of elastomeric connectors