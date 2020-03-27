Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market: New Product Development to Fuel Market Growth

Epilepsy is common neurological disorder, which normally affects 1 in every 103 persons. Epilepsy is caused by recurring disruption in the brain’s activity that is generally short-lived. Epilepsy is most commonly diagnosed in childhood and in people over 60 years of age; however, it can affect anyone. The symptoms of epilepsy include seizure depends on the part of the brain that is affected and the extent of disruption. The frequency of seizure attacks increase due to by factors such as stress, poor sleep, anxiety, excessive alcohol consumption, fever, or flashing/flickering lights.

Increasing incidence of epilepsy is likely to fuel the demand for continuous epilepsy monitoring devices. These devices employ the electroencephalography technique to diagnose brain abnormalities. These devices can detect a seizure attack and alert or notify the person who can respond. Devices can be used by child as well as adult patients. Some devices also store data about the seizure, which can be shared with physicians. These devices do not prevent, treat, or diagnose seizures or epilepsy. The two types of epilepsy monitoring devices available in the market are conventional ECG devices and wearable ECG devices.

Global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market – Competitive Landscape

Major players have adopted strategies such as partnerships, agreements, new product development, and collaborations to gain competitive advantage in the global epilepsy monitoring devices market.

In February 2019, Empatica Inc. and Eisai Inc., the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Eisai Co., Ltd., entered into an agreement to co-promote Embrace2 device for people living with epilepsy in the U.S.

In January 2019, Empatica Inc. received clearance from the FDA for Embrace, which is a wearable smartwatch useful in the management of epilepsy in children. Embrace is the first non-EEG (non-electroencephalogram) based physiology signal seizure monitoring system.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Founded in 1891, Koninklijke Philips N.V is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum, ranging from healthy living and prevention to diagnosis, treatment, and home care. The company operates through four business segments: diagnostics & treatment, connected care & health informatics, personal health, and others. The company has 82 production sites in 22 countries and sales and service outlets in around 100 countries.

Medtronic Plc

Established in 1949, Medtronic is based in Minneapolis, U.S. The company operates through four main business segments: Cardiac & Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and diabetes group. Medtronic operates in 160 countries across 480 locations globally, serving more than 65 million patients. It holds more than 45,000 patents in the medical technology industry.

Compumedics Limited

Founded in 1987, Compumedics Limited is currently based in Melbourne, Australia. The company engages in the design, development, and commercialization of diagnostics technology for brain, sleep, and ultrasonic blood-flow monitoring devices. The company has two subsidiaries: Germany-based DWL Elektronishe Systeme GmbH and U.S.-based Neuroscan. Compumedics provides medical devices in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company also offers neurological products, which include epilepsy monitoring devices.

Global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market – Dynamics

Rising incidences of epileptic seizures to propel the market

The global epilepsy monitoring devices market is projected to expand at a rapid pace due to rising incidences of epileptic seizures. Increasing epilepsy diagnosis is also a major factor boosting the demand for epilepsy monitoring devices. According to World Health Organization, around 50 million people worldwide are living with epilepsy, and nearly 80% of people with epilepsy live in low- and middle-income countries. According to Epilepsy Foundation of America, in the U.S., more than 3.4 million cases of epilepsy are registered every year.

Manufacturers focus on launch of innovative products to boost epilepsy monitoring devices market

Manufacturers in the epilepsy monitoring devices market are strongly focused on increasing investment in research and development activities in order to design and develop new and innovative epilepsy monitoring devices. For instance, several seizure monitoring unit companies have introduced wearable devices, such as epilepsy monitoring watch, and others for the detection of epilepsy

