Equestrian Insurance Market Size, Development, Key Opportunity, Application & Forecast to 2025

Equestrian Insurance is designed for those who work with horses on premises they rent or own. It is an ideal coverage choice for those that provide riding lessons or board horses, as well as those who race, breed or train horses. This coverage also protects commercial enterprises that stage clinics, horse shows or equestrian events, sell horses, rent horses for recreational activities, or provide team roping or penning practices.

The coverage such as:

Bodily injury and property damage: Protects you if a third party is injured or if any public or third-party property is damaged

Fire legal liability: Covers you if you damage other property as a result of a fire that you caused

Medical payments: Covers non-employees injured on your premises

Professional liability for trainers, riding instructors and clinicians: Offers protection for unintentional errors committed by horse-related professions

Personal/advertising injury: Covers your business or advertising if you injure the reputation of another and face a lawsuit; includes slander, libel, and false advertising claims by competitors

Products/completed operations: Covers any work you do if it causes damage or injury later on and also any products you distribute

Legal defense: Offers you legal defense in the event of liability lawsuits

Athletic participation: Covers limited athletic participation

In 2018, the global Equestrian Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Equestrian Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Equestrian Insurance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

NFU Mutual

American Equine Insurance Group

Gow-Gates Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd

Wright Group Brokers Ltd

AXA SA

KBIS British Equestrian Insurance

South Essex Insurance Brokers Ltd

Markel Corporation

Equine Group

Kay Cassell Equine Insurance

Henry Equestrian Plan MGA

Hare, Chase & Heckman

Philip Baker Insurance Services, Inc

Henry Equestrian Insurance Brokers Ltd

Madden Equine Insurance

County Insurance Services Limited

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Major Medical Insurance

Surgical Insurance

Full Mortality Insurance

Limited Mortality Insurance

Loss of Use Insurance

Personal Liability Insurance

Market segment by Application, split into

Personal

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Equestrian Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Equestrian Insurance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

