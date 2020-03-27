Ethylene Dichloride Industry Growth Analysis, Opportunities Forecasts Report till 2023

Ethylene Dichloride Market Scenario

Market Research Future (MRFR) proclaims that the global ethylene dichloride market is predicted to garner a striking CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023). Continuous growth in the automotive sector is highly favoring the market growth across the globe.

EDC is also used to produce ethylene amines which can be used in bleach activators, pharmaceuticals, epoxy curing agents, asphalt additives, drainage aids, plastic lubricants, lube oil and fuel additives, hydrocarbon purification, corrosion inhibitors, fabric softeners, fungicides, etc. The factors such as rising consumer awareness regarding the maintenance of vehicles, increasing demand for lightweight passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, etc. will boost the automotive sector and that will thrust the growth of EDC market.

Most of the ethylene dichloride (EDC) produced is used for the manufacturing of vinyl chloride monomer (VCM), major part of which goes into polyvinyl chloride (PVC). The PVC market is driven by the flourishing construction sector. Therefore, the demand for ethylene dichloride will be escalated.

Market Potential and Pitfalls

The global ethylene dichloride market is anticipated to expand at breakneck speed owing to the rapid urbanization, continuous growth in the automotive sector, rising per capita disposable income. The surging use of flexible and rigid packaging has increased the demand for ethylene dichloride worldwide. The increasing consumer awareness associated with the maintenance of vehicles is likely to create a demand for ethylene dichloride during the appraisal period. There is a noticeable growth in the demand for lightweight commercial and passenger vehicles which have fueled the demand for automotive production, thereby raising the ethylene dichloride-based products. Moreover, the growing investment in the construction activities like hospitals, schools, colleges, and stadium, coupled with the expanding furniture sector especially in the emerging nations is predicted to trigger the demand for ethylene dichloride in the coming years.

The increased application of PVC resins is likely to shape the ethylene dichloride market globally. PVC or polyvinyl chloride is considered the third-largest plastic both in terms of consumption and production and find application in flooring, pipes & fittings, films and sheet, wires and cable, and others. Ethylene dichloride is used as a chief raw material in the production of PVC which is estimated to trigger its demand worldwide.

Competitive Dashboard:

Formosa Plastics Corporation (U.S.), Axiall Corporation (U.S.), PPG Industries (U.S.), PT Asahimas Chemical (Indonesia), Horizon Chemical Industry Co. Ltd (China), Olin Corporation (U.S.), Westlake Chemical Corporation (U.S.), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), and, Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Limited (India). The players in the market are endeavoring incessantly to strengthen their footholds in the market by undertaking initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, expansion, joint-ventures, innovative collaborations, etc.

Global Ethylene Dichloride Market Segmentation:

By application, the market is segmented into vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene amines, and, others.

By end-use industry, the market has been segmented into construction, automotive, packaging, furniture, medical, and, others.

Regional Insights

Geographically, ethylene dichloride market span across regions namely, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Considering the global scenario, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to expand at the highest rate owing to the surging automotive as well as the construction sector. The demand for the product is estimated to trigger in several nations like China, Bangladesh, Vietnam, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, and South Korea due to the surge in the middle-class population coupled with the continuous growth in the purchase of new passenger cars and heavy-duty vehicles.

The European region is considered to expand at a significant rate owing to the presence of nations such as the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, Italy, the UK, Spain, Russia, and France. The growth is ascribed to the surging purchasing power of the consumers along with the increased expenditure on innovation. In this region, the U.K. and Germany have emerged as the prominent consumer market owing to the augmenting sales and production of the automotive sector.

The North American region is estimated to experience moderate growth owing to the high consumption potential, rising economic growth rate, and surging production capacities in this region. Countries such as Canada and the U.S.A. are considered to be a major contributor to the growth of the market. The U.S. occupies the largest share followed by Canada due to continuous growth in the pharmaceutical and packaging sectors.

