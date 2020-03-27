Fermented Non-Dairy Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market: Billion Dollar Global Business With Unlimited Potential ll KeVita, Inc., Good Karma Foods

Overview of Fermented Non-Dairy Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis and Forecast”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

The global fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market is rising steadily driven by a number of favorable factors. The rising acceptance of the notion that fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages are beneficial for improving gut health is leading to their increasing adoption. Further, increasing shift to vegan diets due to religious restrictions or generally due to the belief that vegetarian diet helps to stay healthy in the long run is driving the adoption of fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages.

The report studies the global fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market based on a few parameters, viz. product type, sales channel, and region. The segmentation of the worldwide fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market by product type could include dairy free drinkable yogurts, fermented juices, fermented soft drinks, and non-dairy kefir. Of them, fermented soft drinks is estimated to hold 59.7% of market share in the global fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market by 2017-end.

This report provides forecast and analysis of the global fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market. It provides historical data of 2016 along with estimated data of 2017, and forecast data up to 2025 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages for global market. It includes drivers and restraints of the global fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities for fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages products. It also includes value chain analysis.

Global Fermented Non-Dairy Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market: Market Segmentation

The report includes fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market company profiles and the revenue generated from the companies across North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MEA. By product type, the global fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market is segmented into as dairy free drinkable yogurts, fermented soft drinks, fermented juices, and non-dairy Kefir. By sales channel, the global fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market is segmented into modern trade, specialty stores, convenience stores, online retailers, and other retailing formats.

Global Fermented Non-Dairy Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market: Research Methodology

For the calculation of revenue collection of average regional prices were obtained through primary quotes from numerous fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages manufacturers, retailers and distributors. All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages in the different regions. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market by countries. Global market numbers by product type has been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each country’s demand. Company-level market share has been derived on the basis of fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages penetration. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, and Hoover’s, and company annual reports and publications.

Global Fermented Non-Dairy Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market: Competitive Analysis

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Some of the major companies operating in the Global Fermented non-dairy non-alcoholic beverages market are Thurella AG., KeVita, Inc., Good Karma Foods, Inc., Millennium Products Inc., Health-Ade Llc. and Konings NV., FENTIMANS, and GT’S LIVING FOODS.

