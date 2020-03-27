Football Helmet Market: An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market

Football helmet is one of the necessities required for safety of a football player which is majorly used in Canadian and American football. These are made up of hard plastic shell that has thick pad on the inner side attached along with the chinstrap and a mask. Football helmets are used to avoid the risk associated with the head injury. Increase in awareness for safety among the players to protect them for head, eye and face injuries is expected to drive the market in forecast period. The availability of football helmet with innovative design and approved safety standards across the globe is expected to boost the market in coming years.

Numerous factor such as increasing number of participation in sports activities, rising consumer spending on sports, increase in health consciousness among consumers and prominence of national & international sports likely to fuel the demand for football helmet market. Continuous innovation and development in the product coupled with introduction of rules & regulations that mandates the use of helmets are also fueling into growing demand for football helmet market. Rising number of football tournaments in school and colleges likely to increase the demand for football tournament in coming years. Growing popularity of football in developing nations is expected to boost the demand of football helmet as these sports requires protection in order to avoid accidents.

National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment (NOCSAE) is one of the major regulating body on athletic equipment in the U.S. The rules & regulations organized by NOCSAE is expected to boost the sales of football helmet during the forecast period. Increase in penetration of online retail is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for growth. Rising number of women player and government’s initiative across countries to promote youth sports is another major driver for football helmet market. Increasing number of national and international tournament leads to rising demand for global football market. Rising number of injuries and accidents in national and international matches made it mandatory to use football helmet during the matches.

However, availability of cheap and counterfeit products restrains the market growth. Due to presence of large number of unorganized and local players, the market growth is likely to be hampered in coming years. Furthermore, rising price of raw materials such as glass and metal is another factor restricting people from adopting these Football helmets. This is expected to inhibit the global football helmet market.

The global football helmet market can be segmented based on product, end-user, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product, the market can be bifurcated into first grade material, second grade material and third grade material. Based on end-use, the market can be segregated into the professional player and amateur. In terms of distribution channel, the market is segmented into the online channel, and offline channel. In terms of region, the global football helmet market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America and Europe is expected to be key region in terms of market share owing to prevalence of sports culture within the region. Asia pacific is expected to dominate the market in terms of growth rate due to increasing popularity of football among youths and government initiatives in countries like china and India to promote these sports. Government of countries like India & China provide subsidies to the players for promoting sports and overall development of citizens.

Key players operating in the global football helmet market include Riddell, SG Helmets Xenith, Nike, Under Amour etc. The market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of a large number of unorganized local and multinational players. Manufacture of football helmet market is focusing on providing new and innovative products to increase their product portfolio and expand their customer base. The manufacturing are focusing on providing helmets which is light in weight and easy to handle.