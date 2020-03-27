Fresh Compressed Yeast Market Report: Regional Data Analysis by Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Fresh Compressed Yeast is basically made from cream yeast left after water is drained off from the freshly prepared yeast by mixing it with a little cottonseed oil, emulsifiers, and with help of centrifugal force. Fresh compressed Yeast is suitable for use in all types of yeast used in bakery products including Pan Breads, French Breads, Rye Breads, Bread Roils, Croissants and Yeast raised donuts countries. Food segment of fresh compressed yeast mainly include bakery as a major share of the fresh yeast market followed by feed industry. Fresh compressed yeast is majorly used by bakers for making high quality cakes and breads that cannot be made by dry yeast or by any other alternative product. The purpose behind limited use of fresh yeast at home is it has very low shelf life, extremely perishable, must be kept refrigerated, and should be used within a couple weeks of purchase. Europe is predominantly the major consumer of fresh compressed yeast holding the largest market share of fresh yeast followed by the North America fresh yeast market.

Fresh Compressed Yeast Market: Drivers and Restraints

The Fresh Compressed Yeast Market is estimated to be primarily driven due to its application in bakery and confectionery items yeast market is continuously showing a spurring growth owing to increasing trend of processed and fast food consumption, especially bakery items. The European yeast market is growing at significantly high rate due to increasing consumption of processed food products, awareness about the nutritive value of yeast, and increased alcohol consumption. Increasing opportunity for fresh compressed yeast market is in Asia-Pacific region due to increasing disposal income and changing lifestyles of consumers who demand more processed food such as bakery products. Also fresh compressed yeast manufacturing companies can also increase their market by improving their distribution channel. Fresh compressed yeast market have an opportunity in emerging markets such as China and India, as demand for bakery products is continuously increasing with the increase in population.

The fresh compressed yeast market has few restrained to it one of the main restraining factor of fresh yeast market is it’s limited availability in emerging markets even retailers usually stock it seasonally. Another factor restraining the fresh yeast market is due to its perishability and requires refrigeration for maintaining required desirable temperature conditions.

Fresh Compressed Yeast Market: Segmentation Market Development

On the basis of product type, market is segmented into:-

Baker’s Yeast

Brewer’s Yeast

Bio-ethanol Yeast

Feed Yeast

On the basis of Application type, market is segmented into:-

Functional food

Feed

Beverage Industry

Others

Fresh Compressed Yeast Market: Region wise Outlook

The Fresh Compressed Yeast Market is divided into seven regions, namely Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), North America, Japan, Western Europe, and Middle East and Africa (MEA). In the Asia-Pacific region, China is expected to be one of the major consumer of fresh compressed yeast followed by U.S. in North America being second-largest region. In U.S. it has been extensively used in different form of fresh compressed yeast derivatives in various fortified supplements, functional food and many other applications. There has been a significant rise in the export volume of the Fresh Compressed Yeast out of the China as well. This has shown some positive growth effect on other Fresh Compressed Yeast products market particularly Latin American regions such as Brazil and Argentina also. In the APEJ region in ASEAN countries such as Philippines, Vietnam and Cambodian cuisines demand has increased significantly making APEJ region one of the growing market for the Fresh Compressed Yeast products.

Fresh Compressed Yeast Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players operating in the business of fresh compressed yeast market includes: AngelYeast Co. Ltd, Lesaffre Yeast Corporation, Associated British Foods plc, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, and Koninklijke DSM N.V., Other players in this segment include Lallemand Inc., Alltech, Leiber GmbH, Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd, and Synergy Flavors, Kerry Group plc, Sensient Technologies Corporation and others.

