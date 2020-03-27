Frozen Cocktails Market Growth Probability: Development History, Current Analysis and Estimated Forecast to 2025

Frozen cocktail is an alcoholic beverage which contains a mixture of alcohol and fruit juices and non-fruity flavors. The frozen cocktails usually consist of the traditionally available cocktails which are frozen and sold as popsicles or in frozen squeeze pouches. The frozen cocktails market has seen a steady rise amongst consumers in the past few years because the product can be viewed as a way of alcohol consumption as well as a frozen food. The frozen cocktail came rose due to the augmenting demand for crushed ice beverages from the consumers. Since then, the frozen cocktails market has seen many innovations and varieties in its products to cater to the demands of the consumers.

Frozen Cocktails Market: Segmentation

The frozen cocktails market can be segmented on the basis of product type, form and distribution channel.

On the basis of product type, the frozen cocktails market is segmented as Cosmopolitan, Martini, Mojito, Margarita, Strawberry Daiquiri and Sangria. The product types in the frozen cocktails market are more or less similar to the common cocktail drinks available in the market.

On the basis of product form, the frozen cocktails market can be segmented as ice popsicles and freezer pouch drinks.

On the basis of distribution channel, the frozen cocktails market can be segmented as Specialty stores, Horeca, Liquor Stores, Retailers and Online retailers.

Frozen Cocktails Market: Drivers, Restraints, and Trends

The frozen cocktails market had seen a significant rise in the past decade but the market growth has remained very slow in the past five years. The main driver of the frozen cocktail being it’s enjoyable and convenient usage which does not require the efforts of mixing the cocktail ingredients together and allows direct usage. The frozen cocktails market is highly driven by climate and seasonal holidays of the consumers such as those enjoying picnics and parties. The products also offer the benefit its usage during travel. The frozen cocktails market has expansion opportunities in the regions with high temperatures such as arid and tropical regions and may see improved sales through establishment of more distribution channels. The frozen cocktails market has seen stagnancy due to limited innovation in their products. The products are less popular amongst people aged forty and above and the young generation is the main contributor to the growth of the frozen cocktails market. The rising consumption of alcohol across the world and the willingness of the consumers to try innovation products is also expected to boost the growth of the frozen cocktails market.

Frozen Cocktails Market: Regional Outlook

The frozen cocktails market enjoys a wide popularity in the Europe and the frozen cocktails are trending products in the United Kingdom. Germany and Netherlands also are regions where the frozen cocktails market sees growth. In the Asia Pacific, Australia is the major contributor to the frozen cocktails market with a very strong consumer preference for the products. In rest of Asia Pacific, the frozen cocktails market is in the introductory phase and has very less consumer awareness and only the upper-class population, which is comparatively less can be expected to contribute to the market. The frozen cocktails market sees growth in Latin America, because of consumer awareness and proximity to the regions with high product awareness, that is, North America. North America closely follows Europe for the consumer awareness and trends beneficial for the growth of frozen cocktails market.

Frozen Cocktails Market: Key Players

Manchester Drinks Co ltd.

Harvest Hill Beverage Company

Cocktail Natives

Kold Cocktails

Four Blue Palms, Inc.

Snobar Cocktails

Arbor Mist Winery

The Ico Co

N1CE Company Ltd.

The Absolut Company.

