Fuel Cell Commercial Vehicle Market To Rear Excessive Growth During 2019-2027

Fuel Cell Commercial Vehicle Market Introduction

Fuel cell commercial vehicle, also referred to as fuel cell electric commercial vehicle, is a commercial vehicle which powers its electric drive system using a fuel cell. The fuel cells chemical energy (mostly compressed hydrogen) and an oxidizing agent (mostly oxygen from the air) is converted into electricity. Fuel cell commercial vehicles are quite different to the pure electric commercial vehicles, as they require a constant fuel source and oxygen frequently from the air in order to carry out the chemical reaction. Fuel cell commercial vehicles are considered low or zero-emission vehicles as they emit water and heat generated by the chemical reaction.

Fuel Cell Commercial Vehicle Market – Competitive Landscape

Robert Bosch GmbH formed a collaboration with the Sweden-based manufacturer Powercell Sweden AB for the development of automotive sector fuel-cell stacks. The two organization would work cooperatively to make hydrogen fuel cells that are applicable for heavy duty commercial vehicles. Robert Bosch GmbH estimates that 20% of all electric vehicles around the world would be fuel cell powered by 2030.

Recently, Toyota Motor Corporation planned to supply components of fuel cells to China’s commercial vehicle manufacturers after a joint research institute launched with Tsinghua University, China

Geely Auto Group

Established in 1977, Geely Auto Group has its headquarters in Hangzhou, China. The company, founded as a subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, is a leading automobile manufacturer and holds 50% stake in LYNK & CO brand. Recently, in Beijing at a ceremony, the company showcased two new zero-emission buses, namely the F12 hydrogen fuel cell bus and C11 battery-electric bus.

Daimler AG

Founded in 1886, Daimler AG has headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany. The company along with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive products across the globe. It is focused on constant improvement through following current trends and investing in research and development. The company has a vast experience with hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles over multiple vehicle generations, and absolved millions of test kilometers across the globe

Toyota Motor Corporation

Established in 1937, Toyota Motor Corporation’s headquarters are located in the Aichi Prefecture, Japan. The company designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, sells, and supplies automotive and automotive accessories across the world. The company is focused on the development of environment-friendly vehicles such as zero-emission vehicles and green mobility. The company invested over US$ 9.35 Bn in research and development in 2017-2018.

Transition towards green energy vehicle are driving demand for fuel cell commercial vehicle

Presently, a majority of commercial vehicles are fossil fuel powered, which emit high levels of carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxide, and other emission particulates that usually results in chronic illness, especially in metropolitan and urban regions. Additionally, conventional fossil fuel powered commercial vehicles, especially trucks and buses, are responsible for increasing transportation emission. The advent of fuel cell commercial vehicles, which are considered as low or zero-emission vehicles, is anticipate to reduce vehicular emission emitted by heavy commercial vehicles.

Moreover, initiatives by government bodies around the world to opt for green energy mobility in order to curtail and curb transportation pollution is a key factor that is projected to drive fuel cell commercial vehicle market in the near future.

Higher vehicle cost and limited availability of refueling station to hinder the growth of fuel cell commercial vehicle market

Higher cost of fuel cell vehicles coupled with a lack or limited availability of refueling stations of the fuel source are key challenges faced by the fuel cell commercial vehicle market. Another key challenge for automakers is the high initial investment required to set up the infrastructure for both fuel cell vehicle and refueling station.