Gaming Laptop Market: Projection of Each Major Segment over the Forecast Period 2027

A laptop is a portable computer that can be carried by a user from one place to another. Gaming laptops are similar to regular laptops, but they have higher computing power. They are specifically designed for use in computer video games. Rise in popularity of computer video games across the world, especially among youth and millennial, is enhancing the penetration of video games among general population. This, in turn, is augmenting the sale of gaming laptops.

Factor fueling the demand for gaming laptops is rise in the popularity of multi-player video games such as Counter Strike. Generally, professional video game players are prominent users of multi-player games. Software quality and graphics quality of video games are being enhanced and the trend is expected to continue in the near future as well. Enhancement in the quality of video game software is augmenting the sale of gaming laptops across the world. In February 2019, NVidia Corporation, a major player in the global graphics cards industry, estimated that sales of gaming laptops would increase in the near future.

Based on screen size, the global gaming laptop market can be segmented into 14 inch screen size, 15.6 inch screen size, 17.3 inch screen size, and 18.4 inch screen size. In terms of component, the global market can be divided into processor, graphics card, storage, RAM, peripherals, and other computer components (excluding display monitor). Based on end-use, the global gaming laptop market can be categorized into amateur players and professional players. In terms of distribution channel, the global market can be classified into online and offline.

In terms of region, the global gaming laptop market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to be a prominent market for gaming laptops during the forecast period. The U.S. is expected to account for a major share of the market in North America from 2019 to 2027, followed by Canada. Europe held a considerable share of the global gaming laptop market in 2018. Germany, the U.K., and France are major markets in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a notable market for gaming laptops, globally, during the forecast period.

China is expected to be a major market for gaming laptops not only in Asia Pacific but across the world between 2019 and 2027. India is a significant market for gaming laptops in Asia Pacific. Rise in the demand for premium and gaming laptops led by increase in the disposable income of people in India is driving the market in the country. In December 2018, Hewlett-Packard Company, a leading player in the global gaming laptop market, expects that growth in sales of premium and gaming laptops in India would be higher than that in sales of traditional personal computers. In January 2018, Acer Group, another major player in the global gaming laptop market, estimated that there were about three million amateur video game players in India.

This is expected to create immense opportunities for players operating in the gaming laptop market in India in the near future. Japan and South Korea are other major markets for gaming laptops in Asia Pacific. GCC is projected to account for a major share of the gaming laptop market in Middle East & Africa during the forecast period. South Africa is a notable market for gaming laptops in the region. The gaming laptop market in South America is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. Brazil is a prominent market for gaming laptops in South America and it is likely to dominate the market in the region during the forecast period.

Major companies operating in the global gaming laptop market are Hasee Computer Co. Ltd., Micro-Star Int’l Co., Ltd. (MSI), Acer Group, AsusTek Computer Inc., Dell Inc., ORIGIN PC, GIGA-BYTE Technology Co. Ltd., Clevo, EVGA Corporation, and Hewlett-Packard Company.