Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Automated Optical Inspection is a method of using optics to capture images of a PCB to see if components are missing, if they are in the correct position, to identify defects, and to ensure the quality of the manufacturing process. It can inspect all size components such as 01005, 0201, and 0402s and packages like BGAs, CSPs, LGAs, PoPs, and QFNs.

In 2018, Koh Young Technology, Omron Corporation and Saki Corporation occupied more than 25 percent of global market.

Currently, In-line 3D AOI systems are dominating the market, due to the superior performance and the market demand. The 3D AOI system market is mainly driven by the demand from Automotive and Consumer Electronics; other end market like communications, aerospace and automotive fields will play more and more role in future.

The 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) market was valued at 630 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1430 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI).

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI), presents the global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

Koh Young Technology

Omron Corporation

Saki Corporation

Mirtec

Test Research

Viscom

ViTrox Corporation Berhad

Cyberoptics Corporation

Parmi Corp

VI Technology (Mycronic)

GÖPEL electronic GmbH

Machine Vision Products (MVP)

Mek Marantz Electronics

Pemtron Corp.

Nordson YESTECH

JUTZE Intelligence Technology

Market Segment by Product Type

Inline 3D AOI

Offline 3D AOI

Market Segment by Application

Automotive Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

