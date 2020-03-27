Global Addiction Treatment Market Overview and Forecast to 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Addiction Treatment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

This report on the addiction treatment market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Rise in awareness initiatives by different drug manufacturers and government bodies and increase in abuse of prescription drugs are expected to drive the global addiction treatment market during the forecast period.

Based on treatment centers, the global addiction treatment market has been classified into alcohol addiction treatment, tobacco/nicotine addiction treatment, opioid addiction treatment, and other substance addiction treatment. The segments have been analyzed based on awareness of addiction treatment, actual percentage accessing different insurance policies for treatment, and medical scenarios.

Based on drug type, the market has been segmented into bupropion, varenicline, acamprosate, disulfiram, naltrexone, methadone, buprenorphine, nicotine replacement products, and others. In term of treatment centers, the market has been segmented into outpatient treatment centers, residential treatment centers, and inpatient treatment centers. The segments have been extensively analyzed based on drugs and products used in the treatment of addiction, centers that have been widely used for treatment and medical reimbursement. The market size and forecast in terms of value (US$ Mn) for each segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

The report also profiles major players in the global addiction treatment market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Key players operating in the global addiction treatment market are Cipla Ltd., Allergan plc, Alkermes plc, Pfizer Inc., Orexo AB, GlaxoSmithKiline plc, Purdue Pharma L.P, Mallinckrodt, and Reckitt Benckiser (Indivior PLC).

The global addiction treatment market is segmented as follows:

Global Addiction Treatment Market, by Treatment Type

Alcohol Addiction Treatment

Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction Treatment

Opioid Addiction Treatment

Other Substance Addiction Treatment

Global Addiction Treatment Market, by Drug Type

Bupropion

Varenicline

Acamprosate

Disulfiram

Naltrexone

Methadone

Buprenorphine

Nicotine replacement products

Others surgical

Global Addiction Treatment Market, by Treatment Center

Outpatient Treatment Centers

Residential Treatment Centers

Inpatient Treatment Centers

