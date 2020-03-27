Global Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) Market Outsourcing strategy and trends in 2019: Focus on Technology

Researchmoz added most up-to-date research on “Global Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The global Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) market is carefully examined in the report compiled with the use of latest research methodologies and up-to-date data. The report is divided into different parts such as overview, research methodology, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities), regional segmentation, and competitive landscape.

AWP is a mechanical device used to provide temporary access for people or equipment to inaccessible areas, usually at height. They are generally used for temporary, flexible access purposes such as maintenance and construction work or by firefighters for emergency access, which distinguishes them from permanent access equipment such as elevators. They are designed to lift limited weights usually less than a ton, although some have a higher safe working load (SWL) distinguishing them from most types of cranes. They are usually capable of being set up and operated by a single person.Regardless of the task they are used for, aerial work platforms may provide additional features beyond transport and access, including being equipped with electrical outlets or compressed air connectors for power tools. They may also be equipped with specialist equipment, such as carrying frames for window glass.Underbridge units are also available to lift operators down to a work area.

The Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) market was valued at 15600 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 21300 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP).

This report presents the worldwide Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

AFI Uplift Limited

Ahern Rentals, Inc.

Aichi Corporation

AJ Networks Co., Ltd.

Aktio Corporation

All Aerials, LLC

Ashtead Group

AWP Rental Company

Blueline Rental LLC

Boels Rental

Cramo PLC

Fortrent

H&E Equipment Services

Haulotte Group

Herc Holdings, Inc. (Herc Rentals, Inc.)

Hinkel Equipment Rental Associates

Home Depot Product Authority LLC

Kiloutou

Lizzy Lift, Inc.

Loxam Group

Ltech

MacAllister Rentals

Manlift Group

Mtandt Rentals Limited

Nesco Rentals (Nesco, LLC)

Pekkaniska Oy

Ramirent

Ohers

Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) Breakdown Data by Type

Boom Lifts

Scissor Lifts

Vertical Mast Lifts

Personnel Portable Lifts

Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) Breakdown Data by Application

Construction

Tel Ecommunication

Transportation and Logistics

Government

Othes

Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Aerial Work Platform Rental(AWP) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

