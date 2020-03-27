Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Extensive Growth Opportunities to be Witnessed by 2025

Researchmoz added most up-to-date research on “Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The report is based on factual information and critical data about different areas of the global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market. It basically provides valuable insights into crucial growth factors of the market and how they could impact the overall outlook. Besides the global market, the analysts have shed light on regional markets to present projections based on current and past growth trends. They have also thrown light on various dynamics of the market to offer a deeper study to readers. The report has provided a vital analysis of the market’s prevalent trends applicable for the forecast period. It has given an opportunity to evaluate some of the significant opportunities, restraints, and drivers that are likely to influence the market in the coming years.

An automated guided vehicle or automatic guided vehicle (AGV) is a portable robot that follows markers or wires in the floor, or uses vision, magnets, or lasers for navigation. They are most often used in industrial applications to move materials around a manufacturing facility or warehouse. Application of the automatic guided vehicle broadened during the late 20th century.

The growing need for automation in the material handling processes across sectors such as automotive, manufacturing, food & beverages, aerospace, healthcare, logistics, and retail is the prime reason for the growth of the automated guided vehicle market. The growth in the flexible manufacturing system and the increasing demand for customized and intelligent AGVs creates opportunities for this market.

The Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market was valued at 16200 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 33100 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV).

This report presents the worldwide Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Vanderlande Industries

SSI Schaefer

Dematic

Daifuku

BEUMER

Dearborn Mid-West Company

Fives

FlexLink

Intelligrated

Kardex

KNAPP Logistics Automation

Legris Industries

Mecalux

Murata Machinery

Swisslog

TGW Logistics

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Breakdown Data by Type

Unit load carrier

Tow vehicle

Pallet trucks

Assembly line vehicles

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Breakdown Data by Application

Transportation

Distribution

Storage

Assembly

Packaging

Others

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

