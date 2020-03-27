Global Automotive Electric Drive Axle : Key driving factor for the market 2019-2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 – 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for automotive electric axle drive at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Units Mn) from 2017 to 2025. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global automotive electric drive axle market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for automotive electric drive axle during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the automotive electric axle drive market at the global and regional level.

The study provides a decisive view of the global automotive electric drive axle market by segmenting it in terms of system type, end-users, vehicle type, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global automotive electric drive axle market. Key players in the automotive Electric drive axle market include Continental AG, GKN plc, Magna International Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., BONFIGLIOLI RIDUTTORI S.P.A., ZIEHL-ABEGG, BENEVELLI SRL, F P W Axles Ltd., AXLETECH INTERNATIONAL. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis. The market for automotive electric drive axle is primarily driven by rising demand for non-polluting alternative.

The report provides the estimated market size of automotive electric drive axle for 2016 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of automotive electric drive axle has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on key system type, end-users, vehicle type, and regional segments of automotive electric drive axle market. Market size and forecast for each major system type, end users, and vehicle type have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

The automotive electric drive axle market has been segmented as follows:

Global Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market: By System Type

Electric Axle

Hybrid Axle

Global Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market: By End-User

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market: By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle

Plug in Hybrid Vehicle

Hybrid Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Buses & Coaches

