Global Biosensor Market: Trends to Watch in 2019

The global Biosensor market has been analyzed in this report with the intention of helping aspiring players as well as seasoned participants to strengthen their competitive status in the industry. The analysts authoring the report have given a complete explanation about the nature of the competitive landscape. They have also studied deep about how the competitive landscape could shape in the immediate future. The report has included a section where leading participants of the market are closely examined based on their share, regional expansion, competitive strength, and recent developments. On the whole, it has come out as a useful guideline for readers to understand the market and make powerful strategies to put up a strong competition.

A biosensor is an analytical device, used for the detection of an analyte, that combines a biological component with a physicochemical detector.

The global Biosensor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Biosensor market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Biosensor in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Biosensor in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Biosensor market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Biosensor market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Abbott

Medtronic

F. Hoffman-La Roche

Siemens

LifeScan

LifeSensors

Nova Biomedical

Acon Laboratories

Universal Biosensors

Pharmaco-Kinesis Corporation (PKC)

Bayer Healthcare

Biacore

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Biosensors International

Ercon

DuPont

Sysmex Corporation

Market size by Product

Wearable

Non-Wearable

Market size by End User

POC

Home Diagnostics

Research Labs

Biodefense

Environmental Monitoring

Food & Beverages Industry

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Biosensor market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Biosensor market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Biosensor companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Biosensor submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Biosensor market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

