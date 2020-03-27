Global Computer Accessories Market Revenue of Top Companies, Recent Trends and Future Forecast until 2025

There has been a substantial upsurge in demand for computer accessories due to the non-portable features and functions of computers. Most of organizations spent certain amount from their operational expenses on computer accessories for continuously operating their day to day activities without any intervention. The regular maintenance of hardware and software components of the organizations enable them to work efficiently. Adoption of process automation in industries is one of the primary factors which drives growth in computer accessories market. Many business users buy these accessories from third-party providers and sell it at the low price so that end-users can select accessories as per their requirement and budget. As there are few vendors in computer accessories market, it requires continuous updates and innovation as it is technologically advanced. Many manufacturers develop the products for computers due to the usage of accessories in new computers and replacement applications. There is an increase in usage of computer accessories such as hard drives, mouse, and keyboards due increasing dependency on digitization. Factors such as rising security concerns, resulting in the increased usage of computer accessories in PC-enabled offices, contributing to the growth of this market segment in the forecast period.

Computer Accessories Market: Market Dynamics

There are several factors that contribute to the immense growth of the global computer accessories market. Increase in the usage of accessories by different industries and niche consumer sectors is expected to drive the market rapidly. Vendors of the computer accessories market are approaching with several new products based on advanced technologies, which will have an impact on the growth of computer accessories market

Evolving smartphones & tablets and falling demand for standalone devices are posing a severe threat to the computer accessories market.

Global Computer Accessories Market: Market Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

Computer Accessories market segmented by product, end-user, and region.

Segmentation by product in Computer Accessories market:

Printers

PC Gaming Peripherals

External HDD

Keyboards

Pointing Devices

Webcams

Others

Segmentation by end-user in Computer Accessories market:

Business Sector

Consumers Sector

Global Computer Accessories Market: Competition Landscape

Few prominent players in Computer Accessories market include Logitech, Seagate Technology, Western Digital, Toshiba Corporation, HP Development Company, Lexmark International, Seiko Epson, and Microsoft Corporation, etc.

Computer Accessories Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, North America is expected to be the dominant revenue contributor in the computer accessories market owing to the increase in the number of online gamers and enhanced standards of gaming experiences and rapid technological advancements which are followed by APAC. APAC will be the fastest growing market due to the rise in disposable incomes of people in this region and the increasing popularity of online gaming. Latin America and MEA are expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Computer Accessories Market Segments

Global Computer Accessories Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global Computer Accessories Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Computer Accessories Market

Global Computer Accessories Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Computer Accessories Market

Computer Accessories Technology

Value Chain of Computer Accessories

Global Computer Accessories Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis of Global Computer Accessories Market includes

North America Computer Accessories Market US Canada

Latin America Computer Accessories Market Brazil, Argentina & Others

Eastern Europe Computer Accessories Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Western Europe Computer Accessories Market Germany Italy France UK Spain Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Asia Pacific Computer Accessories Market Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Computer Accessories Market

Middle East and Africa Computer Accessories Market GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



