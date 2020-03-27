Global Directed-energy and Military Lasers Market Research Report 2019, Industry Share, Analysis & Outlook
The Directed-energy and Military Lasers market report [5 Year Forecast 2017-2022] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like Directed-energy and Military Lasers market product scope, market overview, opportunities, driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Directed-energy and Military Lasers, with sales, revenue and global market share of Directed-energy and Military Lasers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Directed-energy and Military Lasers market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Directed-energy and Military Lasers industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.
Interpret a Competitive Outlook Analysis with Free Sample Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1377242
Report Highlights
The global market for directed-energy and military lasers totaled $6.6 billion in 2016. The market should total $7.4 billion in 2017 and $12.3 billion in 2022, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% from 2017 to 2022.
Report Includes:
- An overview of the global markets for directed-energy and military lasers.
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.
- Segmentation of the global market for high-energy lasers into major categories based on type, technology, application, end-use industry, and geography.
- Coverage of different types of high-energy lasers, including gas lasers, chemical lasers, excimer lasers, fiber lasers, and solid-state lasers.
- Insight into the market through investigation of its value chain, product trends, and the competitive landscape.
- Evaluation of the market’s dynamics with respect to its drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
- Comprehensive profiles of leading players in the market and their key developments and strategies.
Report Scope
The directed-energy and military lasers market is segmented into following categories:
Type: gas laser, chemical laser, excimer laser, fiber laser, solid state laser and others.
Technology: laser weapon (particle beam, high-power microwaves, military lasers), laser altimeter, laser range finder, LIDAR, others.
Applications: industrial, defense (platform: air borne, land based, naval. weapon type: lethal, non-lethal), research medical, others.
End-use: cutting and welding, guiding munitions and marking targets, missile defense system, laser lighting display, communications, surgery and diagnosis, others.
Geography: North America is segmented into U.S., Canada and Mexico; Europe is segmented into U.K., France, Germany, Russia, and others; APAC is segmented into India, China, Japan, and others, while, RoW covers Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America.
Industry and competitive analysis.
Patent analysis.
Company profiles.
Place an Enquiry to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1377242
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background
Market Definition
Roadmap of Laser
Current Trends and Future Outlook
Demand for Accuracy and Precision
Lucrative opportunities in the untapped markets of Africa and South America
Military Modernization Programs
Missile Defense Initiatives Undertaken by Various Countries
Future Outlook and Expectations
Chapter 4: Market Breakdown by Type
Gas Lasers
Chemical Lasers
Excimer Lasers
Fiber Lasers
Solid State Lasers
Others
Contact Us:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-CANADA)
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/2RtaFUo
Follow us on Blogger @ https://marketnews-24.blogspot.com/