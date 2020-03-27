Global Directed-energy and Military Lasers Market Research Report 2019, Industry Share, Analysis & Outlook

The Directed-energy and Military Lasers market report [5 Year Forecast 2017-2022] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like Directed-energy and Military Lasers market product scope, market overview, opportunities, driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Directed-energy and Military Lasers, with sales, revenue and global market share of Directed-energy and Military Lasers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Directed-energy and Military Lasers market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Directed-energy and Military Lasers industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Report Highlights

The global market for directed-energy and military lasers totaled $6.6 billion in 2016. The market should total $7.4 billion in 2017 and $12.3 billion in 2022, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% from 2017 to 2022.

Report Includes:

An overview of the global markets for directed-energy and military lasers.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

Segmentation of the global market for high-energy lasers into major categories based on type, technology, application, end-use industry, and geography.

Coverage of different types of high-energy lasers, including gas lasers, chemical lasers, excimer lasers, fiber lasers, and solid-state lasers.

Insight into the market through investigation of its value chain, product trends, and the competitive landscape.

Evaluation of the market’s dynamics with respect to its drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Comprehensive profiles of leading players in the market and their key developments and strategies.

Report Scope

The directed-energy and military lasers market is segmented into following categories:

Type: gas laser, chemical laser, excimer laser, fiber laser, solid state laser and others.

Technology: laser weapon (particle beam, high-power microwaves, military lasers), laser altimeter, laser range finder, LIDAR, others.

Applications: industrial, defense (platform: air borne, land based, naval. weapon type: lethal, non-lethal), research medical, others.

End-use: cutting and welding, guiding munitions and marking targets, missile defense system, laser lighting display, communications, surgery and diagnosis, others.

Geography: North America is segmented into U.S., Canada and Mexico; Europe is segmented into U.K., France, Germany, Russia, and others; APAC is segmented into India, China, Japan, and others, while, RoW covers Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America.

Industry and competitive analysis.

Patent analysis.

Company profiles.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background

Market Definition

Roadmap of Laser

Current Trends and Future Outlook

Demand for Accuracy and Precision

Lucrative opportunities in the untapped markets of Africa and South America

Military Modernization Programs

Missile Defense Initiatives Undertaken by Various Countries

Future Outlook and Expectations

Chapter 4: Market Breakdown by Type

Gas Lasers

Chemical Lasers

Excimer Lasers

Fiber Lasers

Solid State Lasers

Others

