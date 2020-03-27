Global Doorphone Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Summary

A door phone or door bell phone is a set of electrical and electronic elements used to handle two-way communication (street to home) in houses, apartments or villas. The device is connected to a secure communication system used to control the opening of the door giving access to any kind of buildings, offices, or apartment blocks. They are so widely used in the mentioned structures, that nowadays, it is a device forming part of the standard electrical installation of most buildings.

With the development of society, wireless visible doorphone is becoming more and more popular. In 2016, wireless visible doorphone production took about 34.33%. Wired doorphone and wireless visible doorphone separately took 24.18% and 41.50% in 2016.

Doorphone is also used in residential and commercial. Doorphone used in residential took about 70.20% in 2016. With the rapid development of the real estate industry, global consumption of doorphone will increase to grow.

Doorphone consumption areas are mainly concentrated in China, North America, Europe and Asia Pacific other. In 2016, China doorphone consumption took 34.98%. North America and Europe doorphone consumption separately took 16.82% and 23.57%. Doorphone consumption in Asia Pacific other took 19.10% in 2016. As we all know, China’s real estate industry grew deformity during past five years. And Chinese government is committed to change this situation. In the future, we predict that China’s doorphone consumption will continue to increase.

The global Doorphone market was 1970 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 2770 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Doorphone market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Doorphone in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

SAMSUNG

2N

Siedle

Comelit Group

Urmet

WRT Security System

MOX

COMMAX

Advente

Kivos

Jiale

Dnake

RL

Genway

Anjubao

Leelen

Aurine

Kocom

Jacques Technologies

TCS

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Wired Doorphone

Wireless Visible Doorphone

Wireless Invisible Doorphone

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Residential

Commercial

