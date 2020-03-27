Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Growth, Types & Development 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Hip Resurfacing Implants Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

This report is a result of perfect combination of primary and secondary research and expert panel reviews. Besides unbiased and detailed reviews of the global Hip Resurfacing Implants market across different regions using face-to-face interviews, primary research is said to involve email interactions and telephonic interviews. With a view to validate current analysis and data and receive latest market insights, authors of the report are said to have conducted several primary interviews with industry participants and experts. Secondary sources of information include SEC filings and investor presentations, financial reports, broker reports, company websites, and annual reports.

Hip resurfacing is a technique designed to reline the worn out joint, instead of being replaced completely as in total hip replacement procedure. In hip resurfacing the femoral head is not removed, instead it is trimmed and resurfaced with smooth metal covering.

Hip resurfacing creates bigger hip ball than generally used in hip replacement, which reduces the risk of dislocation. Hip resurfacing provide active and improved quality of life which is done by restoring functionality to the hip through replacing damaged bone and cartilage while preserving natural bone as possible. The companies in hip resurfacing market are mainly focusing on geographic expansion, launch of innovative products according to the customer needs to gain larger market share. The Manufacturers are focused on developing new resurfacing implants with minimally invasive procedures.

The global Hip Resurfacing Implants market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Hip Resurfacing Implants market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Hip Resurfacing Implants in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Hip Resurfacing Implants in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Hip Resurfacing Implants market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Hip Resurfacing Implants market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Zimmer Biomet

Depuy Synthes

Stryker

Smith and Nephew

B.Braun Melsungen

Corin

Waldemer Link

Wright Medical

Arthrex

ConforMIS

Corentec

Elite Surgical Supplies (PTY)

Euros France

Evolutis

FH Orthopedics

Integra LifeSciences

Lima Corporate

Medacta

Ortosintese

Peter Brehm

Shanghai MicroPort Orthopedics

Surgival

Synergie Ingnierie Mdicale

Wright Medical

Tecomet

DJO Global

Market size by Product

Cemented Total Hip Implant

Cement Free Total Hip Implant

Partial Femoral Head Implant

Hip Resurfacing

Revision Hip Implants

Market size by End User

Orthopedic Clinics

Hospitals

Surgery Centers

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Hip Resurfacing Implants market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Hip Resurfacing Implants market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Hip Resurfacing Implants companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Hip Resurfacing Implants submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Hip Resurfacing Implants market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

