Global Industrial Motors Market Growing with Elite Demands and Advancements in Technologies

This global Industrial Motors market report provides data for the estimated year 2019 and forecast year 2025 in terms of both, volume (MT) and value (US$ Mn). The report also consists of forecast factors, macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Industrial Motors market. The report includes a porter five force analysis of Industrial Motors, and drivers, restraints, and trends of the global Industrial Motors market.

Motor is a device that transfer power between electric power and mechanical power. Just as the name implies, industrial motors are motors used in the various industries.

As an important device in various industries, the development of industrial motors have a close relationship with the development of manufacturing industries.

The global average price of Industrial Motors is in the decreasing trend, from 41.1 USD/KW in 2012 to 38.8 USD/KW in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

North America and Europe account for 20.15% and 21.76% market share in 2016 respectively. As developed region, the growth rate of industrial motors are as low as less than 3%. On the other hand, the development speed of industrial motor in China and other Asian countries is relatively high. Besides, China is also the largest consumption market with market share of 29.59%.

Market Concentration Rate is relative low though the top 10 manufacturers occupies nearly 41% market share in 2016. There are still thousands of manufacturers participated in this market.

The global Industrial Motors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Motors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Motors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Siemens

Mitsubishi

GE

HITACHI

Nidec

Toshiba

Regal Beloit

WEG

Teco

Emerson

MEIDENSHA

Wolong Electric

Rockwell Automation

Franklin Electric

Zhongda Motor

XIZI FORVORDA

Ametek

Allied Motion

JEUMONT

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

High Voltage Motor

Low Voltage Motor

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Mining & Metal

Industrial Machinery

Others

