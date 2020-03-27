Global Infrared Lens (IR Lens) Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Electronics & Semiconductor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The infrared lens can also be imaged normally on all black nights without any external light source. It can penetrate the smoke and fog, and overcome the harsh environment such as rain, snow etc. When detect the target from a long distance, it has hidden ability and is not easy to expose. In this report, we counted Infrared Lens (IR Lens) with spectral band above 8 microns.

United States is the largest consumption of Infrared Lens (IR Lens), with a consumption market share nearly 32.15% in 2018. The second place is Europe; following United States with the consumption market share 25.32% in 2017.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s Sales Channels, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

The Infrared Lens (IR Lens) market was valued at 450 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 500 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Infrared Lens (IR Lens).

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Infrared Lens (IR Lens), presents the global Infrared Lens (IR Lens) market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Infrared Lens (IR Lens) capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Infrared Lens (IR Lens) by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

Umicore

Ophir Optronics Solutions

TAMRON

Beijing Lenstech Science & Technology

Yunnan Chihong North photoelectric

Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

Kunming Full-wave Infrared Technology

LightPath Technologies

Market Segment by Product Type

Prime Infrared Lens

Zoom Infrared Lens

Market Segment by Application

Military & Defense

Security System

Automotive

Medical

Industrial

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Infrared Lens (IR Lens) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

