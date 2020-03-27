Global Life Science Tools & Reagents Market Report – A Complete Overview of Market Segments and the Regional…

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Life Science Tools & Reagents Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

The scope of this study involves the tools and reagents employed in the life sciences markets. The life sciences markets include both the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. The tools and reagents covered in this report are used to conduct research in the domains of genomics (DNA and RNA research), proteomics, cell biology research, epigenetics, metabolomics, bioinformatics, imaging and microscopy and stem cell research. Also included are the markets of recombinant proteins, antibodies and animal models.

Excluded from this report are immunoassays employed in life science research. Immunoassays include enzyme immunoassays, fluorescent immunoassays, chemiluminescence immunoassays, radioimmunoassays and others. They have applications in diagnostics, neonatal screening, protein detection, etc. In addition, filtration devices (cross-flow filtration, membrane filters, micron filters, etc.), blotting membranes and bioreactors used for the production of recombinant proteins and enzymes in bacterial and mammalian cell cultures will not be considered in this report.

The global Life Science Tools & Reagents market is valued at 52 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 70 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Life Science Tools & Reagents market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Life Science Tools & Reagents in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Life Science Tools & Reagents in these regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Abbott Laboratories

Abcam

BD Biosciences

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Benitec

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Cell Sciences

Cell Signaling Technology

Cepheid Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Market size by Product

Tools

Reagents

Market size by End User

Proteomics

Cell biology research

Epigenetics

Metabolomics

Bioinformatics

Others

