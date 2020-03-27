Global Microswitch Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application
In this report, the Electronics & Semiconductor market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Summary
Microswitch, also trademarked and frequently known as miniature snap-action switch, is an electric switch that is actuated by very little physical force, through the use of a tipping-point mechanism, sometimes called an “over-center” mechanism.
Switching happens reliably at specific and repeatable positions of the actuator, which is not necessarily true of other mechanisms. They are very common due to their low cost and durability, greater than 1 million cycles and up to 10 million cycles for heavy duty models. This durability is a natural consequence of the design.
The defining feature of micro switches is that a relatively small movement at the actuator button produces a relatively large movement at the electrical contacts, which occurs at high speed (regardless of the speed of actuation). Most successful designs also exhibit hysteresis, meaning that a small reversal of the actuator is insufficient to reverse the contacts; there must be a significant movement in the opposite direction. Both of these characteristics help to achieve a clean and reliable interruption to the switched circuit.
The Japan region accounted for more than 38.50% of the total market share in terms of value in 2015, followed by the China and Europe regions.
However, as the Microswitch market in developed countries is gradually getting boomed, the markets in developing countries such as China are estimated to grow at a higher rate Emerging market is estimated to grow faster than any other country. In China, there are about 100 micro switch suppliers in mainland. Pearl River Delta and Yangtze River Delta are important production bases, the majority of enterprises are located in Zhejiang and Guangdong provinces. From the point of view of production capacity, Wenzhou is China’s largest production base of micro-switch, followed by Shenzhen and Dongguan .As for the number of enterprises in Suzhou City, Jiangsu Province, more than half of the country’s enterprises are here. From the nature of business, the majority of manufacturers are local companies, others are Taiwanese or Hong Kong enterprises.
At present, there are twenty companies make up to 66.05 % share of the Microswitch market, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan. The top five manufacturers are Omron, Alps, Johnson Electric (Burgess), Panasonic and TROX respectively with global production market share as 7.50%, 6.14%, 5.76%, 5.19%, 5.00% and 4.20% in 2015.
The Microswitch market has been growing in accordance with the Manufacturing renaissance of the society. With the multiple demand of the clients, the manufacturers are concerning more on their R&D.
5. The Microswitch market still has a lot of opportunities with this huge market ahead. However, the enterprises have to develop new technologies to meet the client’s different needs. Also, they’d better have the ability to face the rat race of the market.
The global Microswitch market was 590 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% between 2019 and 2025.
This report studies the Microswitch market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Microswitch in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
South America (Brazil etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)
The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include
Omron
Alps
Johnson Electric(Burgess)
Panasonic
TROX
ZIPPY
Honeywell
CHERRY
SCI
C&K
Salecom
Camsco
Solteam
Tend
NTE
Kaihua
TTC
Tengfei
Xurui
Greetech
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
Standard Type
Ultraminiature Type
Sub-miniature Type
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Electronic Equipment
Instrument
Power System
Appliances Equipment
Others
