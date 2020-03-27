Global Nanotechnology in Medical Applications Market 2019 : Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2022
The Nanotechnology in Medical Applications market report [5 Year Forecast 2017-2022] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like Nanotechnology in Medical Applications market product scope, market overview, opportunities, driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Nanotechnology in Medical Applications, with sales, revenue and global market share of Nanotechnology in Medical Applications are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Nanotechnology in Medical Applications market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Nanotechnology in Medical Applications industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.
The global nanomedical market was valued at $134.4 billion in 2016. This market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0% from 2017-2022, and should reach $293.1 billion by 2022 from $151.9 billion in 2017.
Report Includes
- An overview of the global markets for nanotechnology used in medical applications
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- A review of technologies involved, in-depth analysis of applications in practice, and evaluation of future or potential applications
- Information on many significant products in which the nano dimension has made a significant contribution to product effectiveness
- A look at the regulatory environment, healthcare policies, demographics, and other factors that directly affect nanotechnology used in medicine
- Analysis of the market’s dynamics, specifically growth drivers, inhibitors, and opportunities
- Coverage of strategies employed by companies specializing in nanomedicine to meet the challenges of this highly competitive market
Report Scope
This report discusses the implications of technology and commercial trends in the context of the current size and growth of the pharmaceutical market, both in global terms and analyzed by the most important national markets. The important technologies supporting nanomedicine are reviewed, and the nature and structure of the nanomedicine industry are discussed with profiles of the leading 60+ companies, including recent merger and acquisition (M&A) activity. Five-year sales forecasts are provided for the national markets including the major therapeutic categories of products involved. Specific product categories quantified include diagnostics, cancer, CNS, anti-infective agents, cardiovasculars and anti-inflammatories.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing the Study
Scope of Report
Market Analyses and Forecasts
Methodology
Intended Audience
Information Sources
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights
Definition
Research and Commercialization
Applications
Drug Delivery
Drugs and Therapy
In Vivo Imaging
In Vitro Diagnostics
Biomaterials.
Active Implants
Overview
Medical Nanotechnology: Nanomedicine
Future Possibilities
Market Potential
About Nanotechnology
Many Uses of Nanotechnology
Medical Applications
Environmental Applications
Military Applications
Cosmetics
Applications in Development
The Tools of Nanotechnology
Risks of Nanotechnology
Nanotechnology in the Marketplace
Nanomedicine Market
Chapter 3: Nanomedicine
Development of Nanomedical Technologies
Liposomes
Dendrimers
Nanocrystals
Micelles
Fullerenes
Polymeric Nanoparticles
Nanoparticle-Drug Conjugates
Ligand-Targeted Nanoparticles
Ceramic Nanoparticles
Virosome Nanoparticles
Therapeutic Uses of Nanomedicine
Cancer Diagnostics and Therapy
