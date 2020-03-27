Global Nanotechnology in Medical Applications Market 2019 : Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2022

The Nanotechnology in Medical Applications market report [5 Year Forecast 2017-2022] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like Nanotechnology in Medical Applications market product scope, market overview, opportunities, driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Nanotechnology in Medical Applications, with sales, revenue and global market share of Nanotechnology in Medical Applications are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Nanotechnology in Medical Applications market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Nanotechnology in Medical Applications industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The global nanomedical market was valued at $134.4 billion in 2016. This market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0% from 2017-2022, and should reach $293.1 billion by 2022 from $151.9 billion in 2017.

Report Includes

An overview of the global markets for nanotechnology used in medical applications

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

A review of technologies involved, in-depth analysis of applications in practice, and evaluation of future or potential applications

Information on many significant products in which the nano dimension has made a significant contribution to product effectiveness

A look at the regulatory environment, healthcare policies, demographics, and other factors that directly affect nanotechnology used in medicine

Analysis of the market’s dynamics, specifically growth drivers, inhibitors, and opportunities

Coverage of strategies employed by companies specializing in nanomedicine to meet the challenges of this highly competitive market

Report Scope

This report discusses the implications of technology and commercial trends in the context of the current size and growth of the pharmaceutical market, both in global terms and analyzed by the most important national markets. The important technologies supporting nanomedicine are reviewed, and the nature and structure of the nanomedicine industry are discussed with profiles of the leading 60+ companies, including recent merger and acquisition (M&A) activity. Five-year sales forecasts are provided for the national markets including the major therapeutic categories of products involved. Specific product categories quantified include diagnostics, cancer, CNS, anti-infective agents, cardiovasculars and anti-inflammatories.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing the Study

Scope of Report

Market Analyses and Forecasts

Methodology

Intended Audience

Information Sources

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights

Definition

Research and Commercialization

Applications

Drug Delivery

Drugs and Therapy

In Vivo Imaging

In Vitro Diagnostics

Biomaterials.

Active Implants

Overview

Medical Nanotechnology: Nanomedicine

Future Possibilities

Market Potential

About Nanotechnology

Many Uses of Nanotechnology

Medical Applications

Environmental Applications

Military Applications

Cosmetics

Applications in Development

The Tools of Nanotechnology

Risks of Nanotechnology

Nanotechnology in the Marketplace

Nanomedicine Market

Chapter 3: Nanomedicine

Development of Nanomedical Technologies

Liposomes

Dendrimers

Nanocrystals

Micelles

Fullerenes

Polymeric Nanoparticles

Nanoparticle-Drug Conjugates

Ligand-Targeted Nanoparticles

Ceramic Nanoparticles

Virosome Nanoparticles

Therapeutic Uses of Nanomedicine

Cancer Diagnostics and Therapy

